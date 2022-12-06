An opposition legislator is hospitalized following a brawl that broke out in Turkey's parliament during a tense debate over next year's budget.Television footage shows dozens of lawmakers from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party and from opposition parties engaged in a tussle. Some legislators threw punches at each other, while others tried to pull their fighting colleagues apart.At least one legislator was knocked to the ground, video images show.The private DHA news agency says Huseyin Ors, a lawmaker from the opposition Good Party, was punched in the face., DHA reports. Ors suffers from heart problems and was placed under emergency care as a precaution.