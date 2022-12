© Getty Images / Alex Brandon



The highest-ranking general in the US Marine Corps has argued that "misbeliefs" about Covid-19 vaccines are contributing to the military's manpower shortfalls, because many would-be recruits are balking at being forced to take the jabs.Speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum on Saturday in Simi Valley, California, Berger said many opinions were formed during the politicized rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines. "People make decisions, and they still have those same beliefs. That's hard to work your way past, really hard to work."All branches of the US military are struggling to meet their recruiting quotas. For instance, the US Army missed its fiscal year 2022 recruiting target by about 25%, or 15,000 soldiers, even as it boosted enlistment bonuses to as much as $50,000. The Army has gone so far as to eliminate weight limits for re-enlisting troops if they can pass physical fitness tests. More than three in four young Americans are ineligible to join the military because of disqualifying factors, especially obesity, according to a Pentagon study Waltz added that unless President Joe Biden's administration relents on the jab mandate, Republicans will torpedo the rule when they take control of the House in January.