© Public Domain

"Every day there are motivated citizens, like librarians, health communicators, and amateur volunteers, who engage with the misinformation that is posted by their peers and make efforts to share reliable information to empower their communities."

"That's why we want to focus on these peer connections when it comes to having these conversations online ... Instead of coming to you from the platform, it's actually coming to you from a friend."

"want to remove dissenting views from the internet and leave the rest in a state of reprogramming. For a profession that's allegedly taught to oppose a herd mentality, they sure seem hell-bent on creating manufactured consensus."

"Modern life depends on access to communications systems that offer trustworthy and accurate information. The Convergence Accelerator is funding tools and techniques to help the nation effectively prevent, mitigate and adapt to critical threats to communication systems."

"Course Correct: Led by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, this team creates a dynamic misinformation identification dashboard, empowers journalists to identify misinformation networks, correct misinformation within the affected networks, and test the effectiveness of corrections."

"Expert Voices Together: Led by George Washington University, this team is building a rapid-response system to assist journalists, scientists, and other experts whose work is being undermined by coordinated online harassment campaigns."

"Phase II of the ARTT project is led by Hacks/Hackers, a non-profit organization focused on journalism and technology, and the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering at University of Washington. Throughout Phase I, a variety of organizations including Wikimedia DC, MuckRock Foundation, and Social Science Research Council collaborated and partnered in the project," Hacks/Hackers said. "Additional advising in Phase I has come from members of WHO's Vaccine Safety Net."

The federal government has awarded $5 million to a group of journalists calledThe group is also organizing Wikipedia censors Job ads for the project do not require that applicants have any expertise in medicine.That list is already taking shape on Wikipedia, withsuch as The New York Times, Washington Post, Guardian, and The Atlanticincluding The Daily Wire, Daily Mail, Epoch Times, and The Federalist, areThe group led by Hacks/Hackers received $5 million from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to developa suite of expert-informed resources that are intended to provide guidance and encouragement to individuals and communities as they address contentious or difficult topics online," it said on October 24.Users are encouraged to paste in their friends' Twitter and Facebook posts, and the tool will tell them how "harmful" they are. Then it "suggests relevant responses through tailored response examples or templates" that the user should copy and paste as a reply, according to a video demonstrating the software. According to the video:Another ARTT video said that while social media platforms have made efforts to combat misinformation, influencing people's views is more effective when it comes from friends than from social media companies directly.The video said:Project materials suggest the view that journalists should help enforce thatwhich served as an advisor on the project. The group also indicates that the vaccine issue is just a pilot project for using the software on other topics.Curtis Houck of the Media Research Center, which monitors bias in media, saidThe NSF, for its part, is acting like "a weapon to be wielded against the American people," he told The Daily Wire.Hacks/Hackers did not return a request for comment.The ARTT funding is part of, which has a focus onNSF noted that it is "very hands-on with our funded researchers."In September 2021, theincluding Hacks/Hackers as well as to others likeIt also went toIn August 2022,Hacks/Hackers is governed by three people with connections to the, including San Francisco-based journalist Burt Herman and former New York Times writer Jennifer Lee. Knight has also funded a similar group,a Hacks/Hackers subsidiary that is also supported by the NSF.