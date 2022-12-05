Shortly before their release, Matt Taibbi sent the following email to his substack subscribers:
Very shortly, I'm going to begin posting a long thread of information on Twitter, at my account, @mtaibbi. This material is likely to get a lot of attention. I will absolutely understand if subscribers are angry that it is not appearing here on Substack first. I'd be angry, too.
The last 96 hours have been among the most chaotic of my life, involving multiple trips back and forth across the country, with a debate in Canada in between. There's a long story I hope to be able to tell soon, but can't, not quite yet anyway. What I can say is that in exchange for the opportunity to cover a unique and explosive story, I had to agree to certain conditions.
Those of you who've been here for years know how seriously I take my obligation to this site's subscribers. On this one occasion, I'm going to have to simply ask you to trust me. As it happens, there may be a few more big surprises coming, and those will be here on Substack. And there will be room here to to discuss this, too, in time. In any case, thanks for your support and your patience, and please hold me to a promise to make all this up to you, and then some.
1. Thread: THE TWITTER FILES* * *
2. What you're about to read is the first installment in a series, based upon thousands of internal documents obtained by sources at Twitter.
3. The "Twitter Files" tell an incredible story from inside one of the world's largest and most influential social media platforms. It is a Frankensteinian tale of a human-built mechanism grown out the control of its designer.
4. Twitter in its conception was a brilliant tool for enabling instant mass communication, making a true real-time global conversation possible for the first time.
5. In an early conception, Twitter more than lived up to its mission statement, giving people "the power to create and share ideas and information instantly, without barriers."
6. As time progressed, however, the company was slowly forced to add those barriers. Some of the first tools for controlling speech were designed to combat the likes of spam and financial fraudsters.
7. Slowly, over time, Twitter staff and executives began to find more and more uses for these tools. Outsiders began petitioning the company to manipulate speech as well: first a little, then more often, then constantly.
8. By 2020, requests from connected actors to delete tweets were routine. One executive would write to another: "More to review from the Biden team." The reply would come back: "Handled."
11. This system wasn't balanced. It was based on contacts. Because Twitter was and is overwhelmingly staffed by people of one political orientation, there were more channels, more ways to complain, open to the left (well, Democrats) than the right.
16. The Twitter Files, Part One: How and Why Twitter Blocked the Hunter Biden Laptop Story
17. On October 14, 2020, the New York Post published BIDEN SECRET EMAILS, an expose based on the contents of Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop:
19. White House spokeswoman Kaleigh McEnany was locked out of her account for tweeting about the story, prompting a furious letter from Trump campaign staffer Mike Hahn, who seethed: "At least pretend to care for the next 20 days."
23. The decision was made at the highest levels of the company, but without the knowledge of CEO Jack Dorsey, with former head of legal, policy and trust Vijaya Gadde playing a key role.
24. "They just freelanced it," is how one former employee characterized the decision. "Hacking was the excuse, but within a few hours, pretty much everyone realized that wasn't going to hold. But no one had the guts to reverse it."
25.You can see the confusion in the following lengthy exchange, which ends up including Gadde and former Trust and safety chief Yoel Roth. Comms official Trenton Kennedy writes, "I'm struggling to understand the policy basis for marking this as unsafe":
30. In one humorous exchange on day 1, Democratic congressman Ro Khanna reaches out to Gadde to gently suggest she hop on the phone to talk about the "backlash re speech." Khanna was the only Democratic official I could find in the files who expressed concern.
Szabo's letter contains chilling passages relaying Democratic lawmakers' attitudes. They want "more" moderation, and as for the Bill of Rights, it's "not absolute"
38. While reviewing Gadde's emails, I saw a familiar name - my own. Dorsey sent her a copy of my Substack article blasting the incident
40. The problem with the "hacked materials" ruling, several sources said, was that this normally required an official/law enforcement finding of a hack. But such a finding never appears throughout what one executive describes as a "whirlwind" 24-hour, company-wide mess.
42. Good night, everyone. Thanks to all those who picked up the phone in the last few days.
The release was telegraphed one week ago, when Musk acknowledged that revealing Twitter's internal discussions surrounding the censorship of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story right before the 2020 US election is "necessary to restore public trust."
Recall that the Post had its Twitter account locked in October 2020 for reporting on the now-confirmed-to-be-real "laptop from hell," which contained still-unprosecuted evidence of foreign influence peddling through then-Vice President Joe Biden - including a 2015 meeting with an executive of Ukrainian gas giant Burisma.
Users who tried to share the link to the article were greeted with a message saying, "We can't complete this request because this link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful."
Then, days after Musk's tweet, Twitter's former head of Trust and Safety, Yoel Roth, admitted it was a 'mistake' to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story.
In his first public appearance since becoming an ex-employee, Roth suggested that the Hunter Biden laptop story was simply 'too difficult' for Twitter to verify. Alternatively, the company could have perhaps simply trusted the Post, one of America's oldest publications that doesn't have a reputation for fabricating bombshell stories - like Twitter does with countless anonymous bombshells from other major publications.
"We didn't know what to believe. We didn't know what was true. There was smoke," Roth said during an interview at the Knight Foundation conference, as noted by the Epoch Times. "And ultimately for me, it didn't reach a place where I was comfortable removing this content from Twitter."
"It set off every single one of my finely tuned APT28 'hack and leak campaign' alarm bells," he said, referring to a notorious team of cyberspies affiliated with Russian military intelligence. "Everything about it looked like a hack and leak."
When asked whether if it was a mistake to censor the story, Roth replied, "In my opinion, yes."
Would Roth have suppressed the story if it was a Don Jr. laptop full of incriminating evidence?
Finally, it will be very interesting to see which "independent", "impartial" and "objective" members of the Mainstream Media cover the Twitter Files, which unlike all that Russia collusion bullshit, was a real and actionable attempt to interfere with US democracy by covering up one of the most explosive political stories of a generation, not to mention an event that would have swayed the 2020 presidential election.