One fatality was reported in Phu Loc district in Thua Thien Hue on 02 December. Two other people were reported missing at the same time. The bodies of those missing were found on 04 December. As many as 2,860 houses were flooded in the district.Flooding was also reported in Quang Nam province where one house was completely destroyed and 28 hectares of crops were damaged.Landslides also caused damage and blocked roads in Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue and Quang Nam.On 03 December Phuoc Hiep (Quang Nam Province) recorded 338 mm of rain and Tra Kot (Quang Nam) saw 184 mm on 04 December.Further south, 2 people died and one was injured by a falling tree after storms and strong winds in Soc Trang Province.