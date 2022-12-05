nnnnnnnnn
An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 has struck in the sea about 110 kilometres southwest of Hihifo, Tonga, the United States Geological Survey says.

A tsunami advisory was issued for American Samoa and the earthquake could soon impact nearby coasts, Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 36 km, the USGS said.

Source: Reuters