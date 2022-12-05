The auction was planned to take place in Brussels using the international website of auctioneers Drouot. The skulls were to be auctioned between lots consisting of paintings, jewellery, fur coats, furniture and other antiques, but courted widespread criticism.Auctioneers Vanderkindere have now apologised for the planned sale of the Congolese skulls that are linked to the Belgian colonisation of Central Africa."We in no way support the suffering and humiliation that people were subjected to during the colonial period" they said in a statement.The photo of the skulls and accompanying information have been removed from the website.It was the French magazine Paris Match that brought the planned auction to greater public attention.but had estimated they could fetch up to 1,000 euros.Researcher Nadia Nsayi says the sale of human skulls is unacceptable:The announced sale of Congolese skulls shows that Belgium needs a legal framework allowing the return of human remains, brought to Belgium as booty by colonials, to their families and communities in the former colonies".