© Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images



"we have to be ready for a large number of Ukrainians coming to the EU this winter - and many of them to Germany. I'm afraid we will experience a dramatic exodus this winter. Germany is not prepared for this situation. The federal government simply ignores the challenges."

Germany is facing a new refugee influx fueled by the Ukraine conflict and the country is doing nothing to prepare for it, Manfred Weber, the president of the European People's Party (EPP), warned on Saturday.Speaking to Welt am Sonntag newspaper, Weber, who is also the leader of the EPP Group in the European Parliament, claimed that Germany "is sleepwalking into a new migration crisis." To prove his point, he said thatThe politician stressed that due to the destruction of Ukrainian energy infrastructure by Russian strikes,It is possible that Germany will have to accommodate Ukrainians in gyms, as well as restricting school and business activities to handle the crisis, Weber noted.Russian strikes on Ukraine's power plants have knocked out a significant portion of the country's energy grid. The bombardments follow Moscow's accusation that Kiev conducted "terrorist attacks" on Russian infrastructure, including the strategic Crimean Bridge.According to him, Germany should help Italy handle the crisis not through supporting rescue efforts, but rather by organizing joint European patrols "at the external borders of the Mediterranean."he said.In recent months, various European countries have been stocking up on food and other supplies in anticipation of a winter influx of Ukrainian refugees.