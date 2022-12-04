Society's Child
Russians are 'like cockroaches,' Ukrainian analyst Alla Poedie tells French TV
RT
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 18:23 UTC
Poedie, who describes herself as an expert on the former Soviet Union countries, made the controversial claims on the LCI news channel on Tuesday during a talk show dedicated to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
"It's necessary to make sure that Russia is held responsible [for its military operation in Ukraine] with all its citizens around the globe, who sometimes cause a lot of harm," she said.
The expert insisted that it was "shameful" that the Russian Orthodox Spiritual and Cultural Center remained open in the center of Paris. The complex, which also includes the Holy Trinity Cathedral, was "packed with [Russian] spies," she said, without providing any proof for her claim.
"And we accept them. We don't kick them out. Why? This complex must be closed and completely destroyed. It has no right to exist," Poedie said.
She added that an investigation into how the Russian cultural center was even permitted to be built in the French capital is necessary.The complex was opened in 2016 under then-French President Francois Hollande, with Paris' mayor and Russia's culture minister both attending the ceremony.
The show host also asked the expert whether she thought that those Russian men who'd fled the country during the partial mobilization between September and November of this year, should also be prosecuted and put behind bars.
"Those are cockroaches. That's it. They run away from the country like cockroaches because they don't want to fight from the inside and depose the current regime," Poedie replied.
Judging by the footage, some of the guests in the studio felt really uncomfortable to hear such statements.
According to the Russian media, Poedie was born in Kiev but immigrated to France after marrying a Frenchman. She's been making frequent appearances on French TV during the conflict in Ukraine, taking a harsh anti-Russia stance. She used to be head of the French-Ukrainian business club and now reportedly makes money by receiving and accompanying VIP tourists in France.
In July, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow has intensified its activities aimed at supporting Russian citizens abroad due to what she described as "an unprecedented barbaric surge of xenophobia, including in the form of Russophobia." Russians in Europe and elsewhere were faced with "aggressive attacks and threats, discrimination... based on nationality, language, citizenship and stance," she explained.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Musk says Twitter might have interfered in Brazil elections
- Russians are 'like cockroaches,' Ukrainian analyst Alla Poedie tells French TV
- FBI met weekly with Big Tech ahead of the 2020 election, agent testifies
- Zooming our way into oblivion
- Disabled Canadian veteran & Paralympian blasts gov't for offering to EUTHANIZE her when she complained about chairlift installation
- Video shows Bitcoin millionaire kidnapped from his Bentley in Moscow
- Protesters rally near derailed train carrying NATO tanks in Greece
- US Senators with unlimited sick days vote down paid leave for railway workers, strike action looms
- France BANS short haul domestic & connecting flights as part of 2021 Climate Law, hopes for it to be mandated across EU
- NATO expands but original anti-Russia mission is static 73 years on
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Big Questions, Consciousness, and Gurdjieff - A Talk with Alan Francis
- Fact check: IRS watchdog destroys media claim that Trump ordered audits of James Comey and Andrew McCabe
- Analysis: Joe Biden's 'wide open' border expected to bring 2.6M illegal aliens to US next year
- Exclusive: Biden DHS has no plan after Title 42 ends, says source
- International blood bank for the unvaccinated has been formed with members from at least 16 countries - demand for "pure blood" skyrockets
- Judicial Watch: Secret Service finds Hunter Biden gun probe documents it denied having
- Ukraine charges priests for 'praising Russia'
- Philadelphia city counsel approves permanent curfew for teens
- A power law keeps the brain's perceptions balanced
- Putin to Scholz: More Ukraine energy strikes 'inevitable' due to West pumping in weapons
- US Senators with unlimited sick days vote down paid leave for railway workers, strike action looms
- NATO expands but original anti-Russia mission is static 73 years on
- Fact check: IRS watchdog destroys media claim that Trump ordered audits of James Comey and Andrew McCabe
- Analysis: Joe Biden's 'wide open' border expected to bring 2.6M illegal aliens to US next year
- Exclusive: Biden DHS has no plan after Title 42 ends, says source
- International blood bank for the unvaccinated has been formed with members from at least 16 countries - demand for "pure blood" skyrockets
- Judicial Watch: Secret Service finds Hunter Biden gun probe documents it denied having
- Putin to Scholz: More Ukraine energy strikes 'inevitable' due to West pumping in weapons
- Crooked FBI Lawyer James Baker of Spygate fame, also involved in Twitter decision to spike Post's 'Hunter Biden Laptop From Hell' story
- Europe begins to realize that US is leading them to the slaughter - What will they do?
- Shape of the future Ukraine armistice? How the UDZ of 2023 will separate the armies like the 1953 Korean DMZ
- Hypocrites and Psychopaths: EU's Russia war crimes tribunal
- Why Has the Government Never Apologised to Those Who Took the Vaccine 'To Protect Others' via a Herd Immunity That Never Came?
- US won't let China take Taiwan chip-makers 'intact'
- The Inquiry: Everything mattered except the truckers and millions of peaceful supporters
- Zelensky launches crackdown against Ukrainian Orthodox Church
- Federal appeals court halts special master review in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents case
- Putin tells Scholz why Russia is targeting Ukrainian infrastructure
- US troops are combat ready on Russian border - Lithuanian commander
- Chinese anti-lockdown protesters earn the praise that eluded their Western peers
- Musk says Twitter might have interfered in Brazil elections
- Russians are 'like cockroaches,' Ukrainian analyst Alla Poedie tells French TV
- FBI met weekly with Big Tech ahead of the 2020 election, agent testifies
- Disabled Canadian veteran & Paralympian blasts gov't for offering to EUTHANIZE her when she complained about chairlift installation
- Video shows Bitcoin millionaire kidnapped from his Bentley in Moscow
- Protesters rally near derailed train carrying NATO tanks in Greece
- France BANS short haul domestic & connecting flights as part of 2021 Climate Law, hopes for it to be mandated across EU
- Ukraine charges priests for 'praising Russia'
- Philadelphia city counsel approves permanent curfew for teens
- Massive lying about the war in Ukraine
- Hunter Biden laptop bombshell: Twitter invented reason to censor Post's reporting
- China further relaxes Covid-19 restrictions after nationwide protests
- Massive fire at historic flour mill in Ohio
- Ukrainian shelling kills civilians in Donetsk
- Brits 'eating pet food' and heating meals on radiators as inflation soars
- Tragic and pointless: US mercenary's death exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine's 'International Legion'
- A little late: Twitter ex-safety chief Yoel Roth finally admits mistake of censoring Post's Hunter Biden scoop
- Chris Whitty warns Britain faces 'prolonged period' of excess deaths NOT caused by Covid due to collateral effects of lockdown
- Biden administration described by AMAC as the most destructive for senior citizens in 50 years
- State of Florida removes $2B from BlackRock in anti-ESG divestment: "Using our cash to fund BlackRock's social-engineering project isn't something Florida ever signed up for"
- Gold from ancient Troy, Poliochni and Ur all had same origin
- Bronze Age shipwreck reveals complex trade network and other surprises
- Ancient skull uncovered in China could be million-year-old Homo erectus
- 17,000 years ago one of Europe's most ancient domestic dogs lived in the Basque Country
- Mummies with golden tongues discovered in ancient Egyptian necropolis
- Research sheds new light on foodways in the first cities
- 4,300-foot-long tunnel under Egyptian temple discovered in the ancient city of Alexandria
- Roman coin reveals long-lost Roman emperor
- Oldest charred food remains reveal earliest evidence of plant cooking by prehistoric humans
- JFK Assassination: 59 years of lies still haven't buried the TRUTH
- Yuri Knorozov: The maverick scholar who cracked the Maya code
- Best of the Web: Who are the Ukrainian integral nationalists?
- Best of the Web: The Hand of Irulegi: 2,100 year-old artefact shows earliest evidence of Basque language ever found
- Another fragment of NASA's Challenger shuttle discovered by divers in the Atlantic Ocean
- Previously unknown monumental Etruscan Temple discovered in Italy
- America's Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies
- Footprints indicate human presence in Spain in Middle Pleistocene, 200,000 years earlier than previously thought
- 'Exceptional' trove of 24 ancient statues found immersed in Tuscan spa, sheds light on transition between Etruscan and Roman period
- Getting out the vote in ancient times
- 5,000-year-old ring made in Iraq, with silver from Turkey found in Oman
- A power law keeps the brain's perceptions balanced
- New fossil find overturns more than a century of knowledge about the origin of modern birds
- Supermassive black hole devours a star, blasts its remains towards Earth
- Signs of megatsunami generated by asteroid impact detected on Mars
- NASA releases "extraordinary" Webb Telescope images of Saturn's most intriguing moon
- Toxoplasmosis turning wolves into pack leaders, new research suggests
- Elon Musk says he's confident Neuralink device ready for humans
- Climate models can never work, says computer modeller
- General relativity may need tweaking on the grand scale of the Universe
- Two minerals never before been seen on Earth discovered inside 17-ton meteorite
- Debunking "Professor Dave's" hit piece against intelligent design proponent Stephen Meyer
- Dramatic recovery in global sea ice levels confounds the Net Zero catastrophists
- Inside the proton, the 'most complicated thing' you could imagine
- 3.5 billion-year-old rock structures are one of the oldest signs of life on Earth
- Study investigates a rare type Icn supernova
- 48,500-year-old virus revived from Siberian permafrost
- Cryovolcanic eruption on comet 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann reported
- New analysis helps reconcile differences between satellites and climate models
- Machine learning autonomously identify 1,000 supernovae
- A new study says genes and languages aren't always together
- Best of the Web: December kicks off with over 3 feet of snow and strong winds gusting at 123-mph in mountains of California
- Massive dust storm in Kansas
- Pack of dogs viciously maul man to death as he checked electricity meter in Queensland, Australia
- Deadly flooding in parts of Brazil
- DR Congo - More landslides in east leave at least 9 dead
- Atlantic hurricane season below average in latest blow for Net Zero alarmists
- Volcano eruptions on the rise with Solar Minimum
- Flash floods reported in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia after rainfall
- 6 pilot whales found stranded on Cape Cod, Massachusetts
- Over 1.1 million farm animals lost in floods across Pakistan, seminar told
- Landslide after heavy rain leaves at least 2 dead and dozens missing in Brazil
- Waterspout seen off coast of Panama City Beach, Florida
- Giant waterspout forms off Philippines Coast
- Best of the Web: Southern states are hit by TWENTY-THREE tornadoes overnight as more are expected
- More than 30,000 people without power on British Columbia's South Coast as snow batters the region
- 1 dead, 1 hurt in dog attacks in West Memphis, Arkansas
- Wind turbines trigger 'thundersnow' during Buffalo snowstorm
- Humpback whale carcass washes ashore in Cape Town, South Africa
- Large waterspout formation during thunderstorm in Destin, Florida
- Mauna Loa eruption: Hawaii residents told to prepare for evacuation amid gas and ash warnings
- Meteor fireball seen over numerous northeast states on December 2
- Best of the Web: 'Unprecedented': Shockwave & 'huge roar' reported in Gran Canaria was meteorite
- Meteor fireball reported over Belgium, France, Germany and UK on November 24
- Best of the Web: Asteroid hit Canada on November 19, mere hours after discovery
- Meteor fireball over New Zealand on November 18
- Meteor fireball over Alberta, British Columbia and 4 American states on November 17
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on November 14
- Meteor fireball over Oregon and adjacent states on November 13
- Meteor fireball over Maryland and other states on November 13
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on November 9
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Nov. 7)
- Meteor fireball over Italy and other adjacent countries on November 5
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball observed over western US on November 5 - Meteorite impact suspected in obliteration of Northern California home
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and other states on November 4
- Meteor fireball over Wyoming and other states on November 2
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on November 2
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Louisiana on October 30
- Meteor fireball over Illinois and other states on October 29
- Meteor fireball over Germany and nearby countries on October 27
- Meteor fireball over California and 3 other states on October 25
- Britain "didn't need boosters" as they only last "70 days" and natural immunity "is best", says top Covid adviser Sir John Bell
- What is causing the blood clots from 'Died Suddenly'?
- New study claims to show Vitamin D doesn't help against Covid. Here's what they did wrong
- "Disturbed and alarmed": 66 doctors, clinicians and scientists call for stop to Covid vaccination of pregnant women over serious safety concerns
- BMJ article calls for governments to ban dissent and "neutralise" COVID misinformation
- How Vaccines Drive Covid Variants
- The tragic story of a 14-year-old vaccine myocarditis victim — one of umpteen males misinformed by health authorities
- U.S. Government report recommends mask mandates and social distancing to "protect against long-COVID"
- New study: Exposure to artificial outdoor light at night increases diabetes risk
- Died Suddenly: Mix of great information plus 'a lot of garbage'
- The pharmaceutical industry is dangerous to health - further proof with COVID-19
- New study shows majority of Americans dying of COVID are vaccinated
- The lockdown cancer wave has only just begun
- The truth about ivermectin
- Rapid waning and short-lived immunity: It's time to rethink COVID booster shots, Israeli researchers say
- Higher incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis found after COVID-19 vaccination
- Doctors ask Biden to declare emergency over RSV surge among children
- BMI: why experts are calling for better ways of assessing health than a body mass index
- Best of the Web: Red meat is not a health risk. New study slams years of shoddy research
- Puberty blockers may have severe longterm effects on kids
- Zooming our way into oblivion
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Big Questions, Consciousness, and Gurdjieff - A Talk with Alan Francis
- David Ray Griffin (1939-2022). The Man and His Work: A Synopsis
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Death, and Help for the Dead with Joseph Azize
- Entire gender industry based on failed study that disproved scientist's theory: Psychiatrist
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Esoteric Christianity: A Glimpse into Theosophia
- The corruption of the tobacco spirit
- AWARE II Near Death study presentation at AHA 2022
- Religion without Belief: Is it possible?
- Another study finds social scientists are no better at forecasting than laymen
- The human condition: An unsolvable equation
- Once more on renowned fool Emily 'pandemic amnesty' Oster and the malign influence of Head Girls more generally
- Color is in the eye, and brain, of the beholder
- The crucial link between thought and feeling
- Shoot That Arrow: Cleaning up your inner thought world for a lasting form of happiness
- Researchers ease nightmares by manipulating emotions in dreams
- The quiet desperation of woke fanatics
- No, Lobaczewski wasn't a genocidal crackpot: A response to Ramon Glazov's review of Political Ponerology - Part 1
- Myth versus ideology: Why free market thinking is nonideological
- Pre-Crime Landmark Success
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- New Elf On The Shelf will be scanning your social media account to see if you misgendered anyone
- In huge Black Friday sale, store to sell everything for price it was before Biden became President
- Nancy Pelosi caught stealing Speaker Of The House podium as souvenir
- Realistic holiday toy ad: Nerf airs two hours of dad picking up darts
- Former Twitter employee wonders where the meditation room is at new Taco Bell
- Lung distance: Chain-smoking grandpa runs marathon in 3.5 hours
- The last will and testament of the human race
- Biden's congratulations call to Fetterman lasts three hours as neither can form a coherent sentence
- Hammer Time
- Elon Musk admits he spent $44 billion just to pull off a Dad joke
- Larry, 10 Downing Street cat makes PM bid
- Man goes to torch restaurant because they got his order wrong, ends up igniting himself in wild footage
- Iceberg lettuce in blond wig outlasts Liz Truss
- Feminists rejoice as all-time record for shortest term as Prime Minister now held by a woman
- How PayPal's decision to fine users $2,500 for misinformation REALLY went down
- World okay with annihilation, to be honest
- Hurricane-ravaged Florida town raises Ukraine flag so Congress will send aid
- Biden vows next hurricane to hit US will be named after a woman of color
- Pharaoh proudly announces plagues are now down 100%
- Nine healthier alternatives to your kids watching Netflix
Daughter: "Daddy what are sanctions?" Father: "Nothing to worry about kiddo."
Quote of the Day
When a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight it concentrates his mind wonderfully.
- Samuel Johnson
Recent Comments
Corbett: "Here's a great big white pill for you: the technocratic system of tyranny is going to fail. This is not wishful thinking; it's a cold...
How does a blood donor go about proving they haven't had any clot shots for this pure blood program? Would they need a non -vaccination passport,...
Michael Armstrong: Wings of a Butterfly | Thunderbolts [Link]
They are going to need those sick days when Americans come knocking on the public servants door.
“This is absolutely unacceptable… -Justin Trudeau My derrière, please, all of these moronic progressive policies are straight out of his aspiring...