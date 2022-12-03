A powerful but dry cold front moved through northwest Kansas on Friday and it carried a lot of dust."Advancing walls of dust like this created by strong synoptic gradient winds are called haboobs," said Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Cassie Wilson.Viewers who live in the area submitted photos and videos of the storm as it appeared to swallow some towns as it moved across the state. The strong winds also created some hazards for drivers along I-70 as they faced visibility issues from the blowing dust.