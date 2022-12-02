© Reuters



Britain will face a 'prolonged period' of excess deaths due to the pandemic — but not from coronavirus itself, Sir Chris Whitty and the Government's top virus advisers said today.England's chief medial officer has claimeddue to pleas to protect the NHS. Knock-on effects of dealing with Covid, which saw thousands of routine treatments and appointments delayed, will also fuel a surge in excess deaths.The comments came from a 'technical report' published on the pandemic, advising health chiefs in the future on how to deal with similarly disruptive viral threats.became a household name during the pandemic, appearing next to then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson during tense Downing Street briefings to talk the nation through the crisis.In one section, the team warned their successors that the 'extraordinary' speed at which vaccines were developed could lull politicians in the future into a false sense of security.Britain had to rely on lockdowns, face masks, ventilation and hand washing before drugs were available and immunity levels rose. Ministers may not be so lucky in getting their hands on a jab with the next disease.Sir Chris and Sir Patrick said testing shortages in the 'critical months' at the start of the outbreak hampered efforts to track the virus. 'This may well be a repeated problem in future pandemics', they wrote.Cancer checks effectively ground to a halt during the pandemic and patients faced delays for treatment as oncologists were put on Covid wards and patients were told to stay at home to protect the NHS.And thousands fewer people than expected have started cancer treatment since the pandemic began — despite NHS performance recovering slightly this summer.Meanwhile,other leading voices have claimed. Some 30,000 people have died needlessly from heart problems since the start of the pandemic, the British Heart Foundation estimates.The report also touched on the controversial policy on discharging potential Covid positive residents into care homes during the pandemic. Campaigners have stated the decision played a role in the deaths of thousands of elderly Britons.In the report, Sir Chris and Sir Patrick called dealing with care homes 'some of the most complex' decisions of the pandemic. Officials tried to slow the spread of the virus without producing staff shortages in care and leaving vulnerable residents isolated. Despite criticism of the policy, Sir Chris and Sir Patrick wrote that that 'does not appear to have been the dominant way in which Covid entered most care homes'.Their report also hints at tensions with politicians, describing a 'craving for certainty' at a time when scientists were still grappling with the at-the-time unknown virus. They wrote:The pair acknowledge the downsides of lockdowns and school closures, saying they were always a matter of the 'least bad option'.But they admittedThe shift to online GP appointments helped to reduce transmission but a reluctance to see a doctor among some patients resulted in 'significant unmet need', which could lead to further deaths and illness. They wrote:Covid famously led to the cancellation thousands of elective operations and diagnostic tests due to how the virus disrupted the health system.nd while medics consistently urged people to come forward if they had worrying symptoms, many stayed away.Some did so out of not wanting to take resources or time from the health service, which at the time was facing the prospect of a wave of Covid admissions. Others stayed away out of fear that going to hospital or to their GP could lead to them catching the virus.such as hip and knee operations, by the end of September, the latest available data.The figure is down from 61.9 per cent one month earlier and is the lowest ever recorded in records going back to October 2009.Poor NHS performance comes as the health service prepares for a grim winter over fears of a 'tripledemic' of Covid, flu, and other seasonal infections exacerbating health service delays.