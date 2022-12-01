in which the facts do not serve the establishment narrative.

Without constant calamity leftists serve no purpose and have no platform. They need disaster to remain relevant, and they need panic as a tool for centralizing power

What is the root of all evil? Money? No, not really. Money is just a tool, like a hammer, a wrench or even a gun. When I think of evil I don't envision a handgun or a rifle or a big pile of hundred dollar bills. Instead, I see nightly news talking heads spreading disinformation and fear. I see mobs of over-emotional and ignorant activists setting fire to buildings, tearing things down because they don't know how to build anything useful and new. And above it all, I see a small group of elites hovering, licking their chops as they fantasize about the potential power that can be gained from exploiting the chaos.The willingness to destroy and cause suffering for personal benefit is evil. The willingness to feed off the tragedies of others is evil. And these are the cold characteristics that currently define the political left.The most recent being the Colorado "Club Q" shooting in which 5 people died and at least 19 were injured. Here was the mainstream media's reaction to the event, with little to no facts on hand to back their claims:Leftists use a very predictable strategy when it comes to these kinds of high profile criminal acts - Immediately blame all conservatives and conservative principles for the crimes of one manIf a gun is involved, blame the legality of guns in general as if the weapon is the problem rather than the mental illness or psychopathy of the perpetrator.As it turns out, the Club Q shooter suspect, Anderson Aldrich, is actually a member of the LGBT community and identifies as non-binary with They/Them pronouns. Watch this CNN anchor's response as she is forced to admit on air that the suspect does not fit CNN's original narrative:She is clearly upset and bewildered at the revelation, and the guests even start making excuses, suggesting that perhaps the suspect is lying about his gender identity (which is rather ironic). But why did they react this way? Aren't they supposed to be objective journalists merely reporting the facts as they become available? Yes, I realize the very idea is ridiculous, but it shouldn't beJust like the Waukesha Massacre perpetrated by a BLM supporter, or the the alleged attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, and dozens of other recent crimesWhat can we learn about leftists from the Club Q scenario in particular?Second, though the vast majority of crime in the US is committed within Democrat controlled cities and states,These events serve their political interests while the others do not. You will not hear Democrats mention the high murder rate or black-on-black crime in anti-gun cities like Chicago, for instance. They don't care, because there's no benefits or power to be squeezed from that ongoing tragedy.Third, leftists are not interested in justice, they are interested in control. Justice is about punishing the people that actually committed the crime; but for themLeftists will use any and every crisis or tragedy to demonize their political opponents.It's very difficult for the media to attach conservatives and the concept of hate crimes to a shooting enacted by a member of the gay community. Just as it was very difficult for them to attach white conservatives to hate crimes against Asians last year when most of the attacks were committed in heavily leftist cities by mostly black assailants.Fourth, leftists will happily stand on the bodies of victims to undermine rational conservative positions.Leftists have decided for some reason that the sexualization of children is a hill they are willing to die on, and they will stop at nothing to justify drag dances and gender identity propaganda targeting kids.We can speculate on why Democrats are so obsessed with getting kids in front of dancing drag queens flashing their crotches, or forcing kids to use made-up identity pronouns while questioning their biology, butIt's not the LGBT part that we have a big problem with, it's the manipulation and targeting of children we have a problem with. Even if the Club Q shooter turned out to be a hardcore conservative instead of a trans person, that still wouldn't change the underlying situation. Two things can be true at the same time - Mass murder is wrong, and targeting children with political ideology and gender cultism is also wrong.Fifth, leftists often claim they have no interest in taking away American gun rights while at the same time demanding our guns be taken.As mentioned, they don't care about most crime in the US; they even try to deny rising crime statistics. However, they LOVE a mass shooting, especially the tiny percentage that involve military-style rifles, because they think it will give them the political capital needed to get a majority of people to support further gun restrictions or outright gun confiscation.It is a fact: Leftists want to end gun rights in the US regardless of the constitution. And. Why do they want to take away gun rights if they don't actually care about the deaths of the people involved in crime? We can only conclude that aThe media will now have to play a game of spin as the Colorado shooting case unfolds. They are already claiming that the suspect is not actually trans, as if the suspect is faking as a means to avoid hate crime charges. If this is true, it would be a meaningless gesture as hate crime charges make no difference in the overall prosecution of multiple murders. Also, generally speaking, people who commit hate crimes would be loathe to identify as the thing they are supposed to hate.The fact remains that you cannot separate the political left from the tragedy-whoring and crisis opportunism they employ.. They need the populace to be constantly afraid, mostly of threats that do not exist and suspicions that are misplaced.They will attempt to gaslight and claim that conservatives are somehow the same - But we are not. We are not afraid of what we think they might do, we stand in opposition to what they are ALREADY doing. We aren't concerned about phantom enemies and imagined crises, we are concerned about the very real antagonists on our doorstep.This is one of the many differences between leftists and conservatives: We're not going to attack fellow Americans for things they have not done nor suspect people without evidence, we are only interested in stopping the trespasses that are happening right in front of our eyes. We aren't going to be victimized while our attackers pretend to be victims and we aren't going to pretend we don't see agendas that are obvious. Most of all, to the best of our ability we rely on the truth to make our case while leftists rely on deceit and spin.The fact is, there is a divide now between leftists and conservatives that can never be mended. We are so different in our goals and our principles it is as if we are two different species, and for now only one side has acted consistently to destroy the other.