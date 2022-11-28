© Unknown



Officials and oligarchs have diverted much of the financial support sent to Kiev.

The Monaco Battalion

Where is all the military and humanitarian aid going?

"I can tell you unarguably that on the frontline units these things are not getting there. Drones, Switchblades, IFAKs. They're not, alright. Body armour, helmets, you name it."

"Imagine telling an American soldier that we are using our personal cars in the war, and we're also responsible for paying for repairs and fuel. 'We're buying our own body armour and helmets. We don't have observation tools or cameras, so soldiers have to pop their heads out to see what's coming, which means at any moment, a rocket or tank can tear their heads off.'"

"The lead doctor at the military base in Sumy has ordered medical supplies from and for the military at different points in time, and he has had 15 trucks of supplies completely disappear."

"There is little to prevent a field commander from diverting some of the equipment to buyers, aka the Russians, the Chinese, the Iranians or whomever while claiming the equipment and weapons were destroyed..."

"I got a call from a nurse at a military hospital in Dnipro. She said the president of the hospital had stolen all the pain medications to resell them, and that the wounded soldiers being treated there had no pain relief. She begged us to hand-deliver pain medications to her. She said she would hide them from the hospital president so that they'd reach the soldiers. But who can you trust? Was the hospital president really stealing the medications, or was she trying to con us into giving her pain medications for her to sell or use? Who knows. Everyone is lying."

War for some, Gucci for others

"Considering we're a country at war, our partners in Poland, Slovakia, and Romania were quite surprised by this fast-paced upgrade to our vehicle fleet."

"In August-September 2022, almost 12 million tons of grain crops and oil estimated at UAH 137 billion were exported through the customs territory of Ukraine. Of these, almost 4 million tons were exported by fake companies existing only on paper." Moreover, "most of the non-resident companies to which grain is exported are high-risk and involved in criminal investigations."

