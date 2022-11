Furthermore, there are five meta-analyses and systematic reviews of vitamin D supplementation for the prevention of acute respiratory infection (ARI) and -19 COVID , as well as a later clinical trial , all showing that supplementation can protect against COVID-19 infection, disease severity and death. The evidence could not be much more conclusive than this.Consequently, it was surprising to learn about Joliffe et al.'s recent randomised controlled trial of vitamin D to prevent ARIs and COVID-19, which concluded that:Joliffe et al.'s U.K. study was a test-and-treat approach used to determine the effect of correcting suboptimal vitamin D status (25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) < 75 nmol/L) on the risk of contracting ARIs and COVID-19. Those with 25(OH)D < 75 nmol/L (30 ng/mL) were randomised to six months of supplementary vitamin D at 3200 IU/day, 800 IU/day, or no supplements. The outcome was the percentage of subjects with confirmed ARI or COVID-19.What was different about this trial that might have caused it to fail? Analysis of Joliffe et al.'s paper gives rise to a number of observations.Of particular importance was the treatment of participants randomised to 'No supplementation'. Instead of being given a placebo, as would be normal in a controlled study, they were given nothing and were informed that it was a vitamin D trial, thereby alerting them to the fact that vitamin D supplementation could be an important infection preventive in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, almost 50% reported taking their own vitamin D supplements. We do not know what level of supplementation these participants took and we can assume that if 50% reported supplementation, the actual number was probably higher.Furthermore, the authors took the unusual step of retesting those who had baseline vitamin D levels of ≥75 nmol/L (≥30 ng/mL) after two months. If they now proved to have vitamin D levels of <75 nmol/L (<30 ng/mL), they were included in the study and supplemented for four months. These new participants amounted to 11% in the lower dose group and 20% in the higher dose group, which again risks distorting the results as they would have been less likely to benefit from vitamin D, as their second attempt at a baseline level would almost certainly have been only slightly below 75 nmol/L (30 ng/mL).Following on from the first observation, most of the results depended upon all three groups actually telling the truth about the amount of supplemented vitamin D, whereas it is well known that participants respond to questionnaires in a manner designed to minimise criticism to themselves. For example, in the intervention arm, 90.9% reported that they took supplements at least six times a week. Based on the findings of other studies, this degree of adherence seems high. According to the authors, the fact that those retested showed a significantly higher vitamin D level compared with the 'control group' provides "objective evidence of a high level of adherence". Though it indicates some adherence, it is not possible to make this kind of judgement merely from an increase from baseline levels. Elsewhere in sensitivity analysis, it appears that 94% claimed to have taken supplements "more than half the time". How much more? If they only took the supplements for half the time, this would render a dose of 3200 IU/day an effective dose of 1600 IU/day.The authors report that not even 60% were tested for vitamin D levels at the end of the trial, but there was no sub-group analysis to determine whether the supplements raised vitamin D levels to a level shown previously to be protective against ARIs and COVID-19. Interestingly, the 'control' group had a mean level of 66.6 nmol/L (26.6 ng/mL), suggesting that their supplementation was probably considerable; a recent large European study found that the U.K. had the second lowest mean vitamin D levels at 47 nmol/L (18.8 ng/mL). Given that the mean age of the participants in this Jolliffe et al. study was >60, this mean level of 66.6 nmol/L (26.6 ng/mL) was all the more remarkable since the elderly are known to have lower vitamin D levels.What target blood level should have been attempted in this supplementation trial? While it is clear from a meta-analysis that baseline vitamin D levels of <75 nmol/L (<30 ng/mL) were associated with increased COVID-19 infection, hospitalisation, ICU admission, and mortality, few studies actually assess a minimum effective blood level to avoid these outcomes. Seal et al. show that the risk of hospitalisation or mortality continues to decrease up to at least a blood level of 150 nmol/L (60 ng/mL). This was considerably higher than the level achieved in Joliffe et al.'s higher dose supplementation group (102.9 nmol/L or 41.16 ng/mL).An analysis of outcomes based on baseline vitamin D levels is sadly lacking. In fact, the authors state that outright vitamin D deficiency (<25 nmol/L or 10 ng/mL) at baseline was rare, and the study therefore lacked power to detect an intervention effect in this group, who are more likely to derive clinical benefit from supplementation.In fact, Grant et al. warn of the problems of designing clinical trials of vitamin D in a similar manner to randomised controlled trials (RCTs) of therapeutic drugs, through failure to recognise that vitamin D is a nutrient with a unique metabolism requiring specific consideration in trial design. They show that RCTs of vitamin D can fail for several reasons, all of which are relevant in Joliffe et al.'s study:Overall, this study by Joliffe et al., represents a wasted opportunity and proposes conclusions which are not warranted by the study methodology. We consider that raising vitamin D status in those with sub-optimal levels remains a valid means of protection against ARIs and COVID-19.Rachel Nicoll and Michael Y. Henein and researchers in the Department of Public Health and Clinical Medicine and Heart Centre, Umea University, Sweden. This article was first published as an editorial in the Journal of Clinical Medicine.