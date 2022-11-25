Science & Technology
Cryovolcanic eruption on comet 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann reported
Fri, 25 Nov 2022 22:05 UTC
The Pac-Man shape of the ejecta shows that this is not a uniform global eruption. Instead, it is coming from one or more discrete sources on the comet's surface.
This fits a leading model of the comet developed by Dr. Richard Miles of the British Astronomical Association. Miles believes that 29P is festooned with ice volcanoes. There is no lava. The "magma" is a cold mixture of liquid hydrocarbons (e.g., CH4, C2H4, C2H6 and C3H8) akin to those found in lakes and streams on Saturn's moon Titan. The cryomagma is suffused with dissolved gases N2 and CO, much like carbonation in a soda bottle. These bottled-up volatiles love to explode when a fissure is opened by the warming action of sunlight.
A new image just taken by Cai Stoddard-Jones using the Faulkes Telescope North adds weight to the idea that a single volcano or active zone is involved. Processing the data with a rotational gradient filter, Stoddard-Jones found an intense condensation of debris at position angle 330 degrees:
These dimensions, plus the integrated brightness of the comet (magnitude +11), put 29P within easy range of many backyard telescopes. If past eruptions are any guide, Pac-Man should grow much larger in the nights ahead. Observers can find 29P after sunset in the constellation Gemini.
It is easier to perceive error than to find truth, for the former lies on the surface and is easily seen, while the latter lies in the depth, where few are willing to search for it.
Recent Comments
Because his scam was serving the corrupt officials in multiple countries that's why
LOL LOL LOL LOL If people fall for this bullshit again, well they need to run get triple boosted! LOL
" The world's first urban state societies developed in Mesopotamia, modern-day Iraq, some 5500 years ago. " Except for the civilizations of North...
He has strong views on . . . the Oxford comma. Hah, the guy ought to be fun to read anyway as I too have strong views on that selfsame subject....
Until health authorities tell us what's in the shots, we won't know. Spoken like an order following sheep! Shit, why not pay for testing? Just...
