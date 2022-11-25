The West African nation's interim Prime Minister Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga justified the move in a statement on social media, calling it a response to France's recent halt to development aid for Mali.
The French foreign ministry said last week it had made the decision, which came three months after finalizing its pull-out of anti-jihadist forces from the country, over Bamako's alleged use of paramilitaries from Russian group Wagner. Bamako denies this, acknowledging only the support of Russian military "instructors".
Comment: Notably there was no mention the following report: Call for investigation into mass grave near French base in Mali
Maiga spoke in his statement of "fanciful allegations" and "subterfuge intended to deceive and manipulate national and international public opinion for the purpose of destabilizing and isolating Mali."
"As a result, the transitional government has decided to ban, with immediate effect, all activities carried out by NGOs operating in Mali with funding or material or technical support from France, including in the humanitarian field," it said.
Last week a foreign ministry source said France would maintain its humanitarian aid as well as financing for "civil society organizations" in Mali.
Comment: Time and again it has been shown how the West uses NGO's not solely to provide humanitarian aid, but to further political and nefarious agendas against the targeted country, and many nations have realised that in order to extricate themselves from the death grip of the West they must first remove these organisations.
Footage of the announcement:
Italy's new PM comments on France's policies in Africa:
