The US cannot designate Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" since it simply does not fit the relevant criteria, the US Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack told a briefing on Tuesday, while commenting on a similar initiative by European lawmakers.on Moscow, the ambassador added.According to Van Schaack,The non-binding resolution by the EU parliament. The MEPs particularly stated that Russia's attacks on "the civilian population of Ukraine [and] the destruction of civilian infrastructure" amount to "war crimes" and "acts of terror."The document, adding that it is currently not possible.The resolution, including the further reduction of diplomatic relations and the swift adoption of a new round of sanctions.the document stated.On Tuesday, Van Schaack said the US is "very interested in what the Europeans are doing," adding that such a resolution "carries great weight."The EU parliament's document adopted so far is largely symbolic as it does not impose any legal commitments on Brussels.On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry blasted any such designations as a way for the West to legitimize their "unilateral coercive measures" against their perceived adversaries."A number of nations representing the 'collective West' use such labels as a 'terrorist state,' 'terrorist regime' or a 'state sponsor of terrorism' to designate those nations [they consider] 'unwelcome' and not fitting their warped perceptions of democracy," Ivan Nechayev, the deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department, told the Russian media.