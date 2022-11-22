© Jacquelyn Martin/AP



House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he will follow through with his pledge to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota off the House Foreign Affairs Committee in the next Congress.Ms. Omar, who is losing her committee assignment because of her antisemitic rhetoric, is among a handful of Democrats whom Mr. McCarthy will boot from committees for various offenses. He is followingCalifornia Democrat, in the current Congress."I made another promise to you last time. There was this congresswoman, Ilhan Omar," Mr. McCarthy told attendees at a Republican Jewish Coalition event in Las Vegas on Saturday, eliciting boos from the crowd.Ms. Omar often lashes out against Israel and once likened the Jewish state to Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union.At least two other House Democrats —people close to Mr. McCarthy told The Washington Times.— from all their committee assignments over incendiary online posts and rhetoric.In February 2021, the Democratic-run House voted to strip the newly elected Mrs. Greene of her committee assignments over social media posts embracing conspiracy theories such as questioning whether a plane really hit the Pentagon on 9/11 and her "liking" a comment that said "a bullet to the head would be quicker" to remove Mrs. Pelosi from office.Mr. Gosar's offense was posting an animated video on social media depicting a swordsman attacking President Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat. The House voted to censure him and kick him off his committees.In response to the threat of losing his seat on the intelligence committee, Mr. Schiff called Mr. McCarthy a "weak leader" and a puppet of Mrs. Greene. Mr. Schiff said Sunday on ABC's This Week:Mr. McCarthy, who is poised to hold the speaker's gavel after House Republicans take the majority on Jan. 3,Mr. Schiff, who served as the committee's top Democrat during the Trump administration, was a chief promoter of the now-discredited dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele that fueled conspiracy theories about Trump-Russia collusion to rig the 2016 presidential election.He also said then-Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican, was wrong to criticize the FBI for relying on the Steele dossier to get warrants to surveil Trump campaign figure Carter Page.Mr. McCarthy called for Mr. Swalwell's removal from the intelligence committee two years ago after receiving an FBI briefing about Mr. Swalwell's relationship with Chinese spy Fang Fang.Mr. Swalwell has said plans to remove him from the committee are mere "retaliation" for the treatment of Mrs. Greene and Mr. Gosar. Mr. Swalwell said earlier this year on CNN:Mr. McCarthy has said thatBefore Mrs. Pelosi did it, he said, the House majority had never interfered in the minority party's committee assignments.Rep. Gregory W. Meeks, a New York Democrat who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Republicans will "self-destruct" if they remove Democrats from committees. He said:Rep. Ruben Gallego, Arizona Democrat, said removing Democrats from committee assignments would look bad for the new Republican majority. He told The Washington Times:He said the Democrats' treatment of Mrs. Greene and Mr. Gosar was appropriate.Mr. Swalwell and Ms. Omar sit on other committees: Judiciary and Labor, respectively.