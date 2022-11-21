Earth Changes
Two volcanoes in Russia's far east rumble into action
The Comet
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 11:16 UTC
The peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 4,000 miles east of Moscow, is one of the world's most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes.
The sudden new activity followed a strong earthquake on Saturday, news reports said.
The Russian Academy of Sciences' vulcanology institute said that at Klyuchevskaya Sopka, which at nearly 16,000ft is Eurasia's tallest active volcano, as many as 10 explosions an hour were being recorded.
Lava flows and ash emissions also are coming from the Shiveluch volcano.
Kamchatka is sparsely populated. The town of Klyuchi, with about 5,000 people, lies between the two volcanoes, 20-30 miles from each.
The volcanoes are about 270 miles from the peninsula's only major city, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
By PA News Agency
When I tell the truth, it is not for the sake of convincing those who do not know it, but for the sake of defending those that do.
