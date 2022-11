© . REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko



The Ukrainian armed forces have carried out 12 strikes against the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) on Saturday,, Renat Karchaa, an advisor to the director general of Russia's Rosenergoatom company, said in a televised interview with Rossiya-24 news channel."Twelve strikes hit the Zaporozhye nuclear power plantKarchaa said.Karchaa pointed out thatsaid the advisor to the Rosenergoatom CEO. "The plant has not been a target since late September," he added.Karchaa emphasized that there were no casualties among the personnel."Today it ended up with, so there are far fewer personnel at the plant than on weekdays. And luckily, there were no casualties, as it ended up with just damage," he added.Karchaa warned that such shelling might trigger nuclear contamination.In September, following a visit by the IAEA's mission, the agency urged the creation of a security protection zone around the plant to prevent emergency situations due to hostilities. Currently, the discussion of the security zone's geographic parameters is underway.