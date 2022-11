Republican Senators Joh Hawley and Rand Paul took the heads of the FBI and the Department Of Homeland Security to task Thursday, withHawley also targeted Wray for previously leaving a committee hearing early so he could go on a vacation "You were at the Senate Judiciary Committee. You remember that I think so. We had to cut that hearing short. We're supposed to do two rounds of questions. You said you had to be somewhere, so we cut it short. Republicans were not able to ask second round as we had been informed we would," Hawley noted.The Senator continued, "The press reported shortly thereafter that the reason that the hearing had to be cut short is because you were flying on a Gulfstream jet for a personal vacation in the Adirondack. Please tell me that's not accurate."The Senator then provided examples of how the FBI has been overtly politicised and told Wray that he doesn't believe he is up to the job of FBI Director anymore.Hawley asserted "Hawley then twisted the knife by asking "Are there any travel plans today that we should be aware of, that you have? We're supposed to have a second round. Will you be here for that?"Mayorkas repeatedly claimed that the allegation are false."It is also false," Mayorkas sardonically replied.Rand Paul also grilled Wray about reported collusion between the FBI and Facebook , noting"You work for the government, you should admit to us whether or not you have a program going after our speech," Paul asserted.As we highlighted recently , Paul has vowed to introduce legislation that would make it illegal for government agencies and private big tech to secretly collude on such enterprises, noting that "it goes against everything that we all believe in as far as the foundation of our constitutional republic."