On Monday, former Congresswoman and recent Democratic Party Tulsi Gabbard filled in for Fox News host Tucker Carlson and warned that so long as Democrats and the Washington elite continue to work with big tech, there can be no democracy.Her comments come less than a week after the midterm elections, with Republicans poised to take the House as Democrats retain a narrow control of the Senate."We've spent all week hearing nothing but pundits pontificating on what actually happened in this election," Gabbard began, "but if you're like me, you've had enough of that.""It's time for us to talk about what happens next," she continued. "It's time for those who actually got elected to prove to the American people that they're not just politicians; that they actually are there in Washington to take action to protect the interests and freedom of the American people."During his speech, Biden pointed out that there was a "strong rejection of election deniers at every level," as well as a "strong rejection of political violence and voter intimidation."Gabbard went on to cite a study from North Carolina State University which discovered thatAccording to a study published by the National Academy of Sciences, what people see in their search results can influence their decisions at the polls by up to 20 percent.Gabbard concluded by calling on those screaming about saving our elections to actually "do something about it" by tackling the problems that stand in the way of true democracy.