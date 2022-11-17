Society's Child
Tulsi Gabbard warns democracy is dead so long as Dems, elites work 'hand in hand' with big tech
The Post Millenial
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 17:42 UTC
Her comments come less than a week after the midterm elections, with Republicans poised to take the House as Democrats retain a narrow control of the Senate.
"We've spent all week hearing nothing but pundits pontificating on what actually happened in this election," Gabbard began, "but if you're like me, you've had enough of that."
"It's time for us to talk about what happens next," she continued. "It's time for those who actually got elected to prove to the American people that they're not just politicians; that they actually are there in Washington to take action to protect the interests and freedom of the American people."
She went on to slam President Biden for using his platform in Bali to vilify millions of Americans instead of delivering a "necessary message of unity."
During his speech, Biden pointed out that there was a "strong rejection of election deniers at every level," as well as a "strong rejection of political violence and voter intimidation."
"There were no candidates this cycle that were in favor of political violence, or voter intimidation, or destroying democracy," Gabbard said in response, suggesting that Biden's message was "the wrong approach."
"Here's the truth," she explained. "So long as the Democratic Party and the permanent Washington elite are working hand-in-hand with Google and Facebook, and so long as Google's allowed to continue to use its monopoly power to skew public opinion in a certain direction, literally manipulating the information that we as voters are allowed to see, then there is no democracy.
Gabbard went on to cite a study from North Carolina State University which discovered that Gmail sent the majority of emails from right-wing candidates to the spam folder while keeping those from left-wing candidates in the main inbox. She also slammed the tech giant for allegedly reducing the visibility of conservative websites in its search results.
According to a study published by the National Academy of Sciences, what people see in their search results can influence their decisions at the polls by up to 20 percent.
Gabbard concluded by calling on those screaming about saving our elections to actually "do something about it" by tackling the problems that stand in the way of true democracy.