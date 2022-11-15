Putin, Raeisi and the Erdogan track

Iran's multi-track strategy

The queue to join BRICS

Southeast Asia is right at the center of international relations for a whole week viz a viz three consecutive summits: Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Phnom Penh, the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in Bali, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok.Eighteen nations accounting for roughly half of the global economy represented at the first in-person ASEAN summit since the Covid-19 pandemic in Cambodia: the ASEAN 10, Japan, South Korea, China, India, US, Russia, Australia, and New Zealand.With characteristic Asian politeness, the summit chair, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (or "Colombian", according to the so-called "leader of the free world"), said the plenary meeting was somewhat heated, but the atmosphere was not tense: "Leaders talked in a mature way, no one left."What's clear though is how NATO "has moved towards Russian borders several times and now declared at the Madrid summit that they have taken global responsibility."Here, concisely, is the open "secret" of our current geopolitical incandescence.That implies blocking the EU from getting closer to the key Eurasia drivers - China, Russia, and Iran - engaged in building the world's largest free trade/connectivity environment.And all along the scenario, Europe simply has no agency.Real life across key Eurasia nodes reveals a completely different picture. Take the relaxed get-together in Tehran between Russia's top security official Nikolai Patrushev and his Iranian counterpart Ali Shamkhani last week.They discussed not only security matters but also serious business - as in turbo-charged trade.Immediately after the Patrushev-Shamkhani meeting, President Putin called President Ebrahim Raeisi to keep up the "interaction in politics, trade and the economy, including transport and logistics," according to the Kremlin.The Iranian president reportedly more than "welcomed" the "strengthening" of Moscow-Tehran ties.Iran and the EAEU are negotiating a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in parallel to the swap deals with Russian oil. Soon, SWIFT may be completely bypassed. The whole Global South is watching.Erdogan made it clear that Russia is a "powerful" state and commended its "great resistance".The response came exactly 24 hours later.A Russia-Iran strategic alliance manifests itself practically as a historical inevitability. It recalls the time when the erstwhile USSR helped Iran militarily via North Korea, after an enforced US/Europe blockade.Iran, after all, has an absolutely stellar record of smashing variants of "maximum pressure" to bits. Also, it is now linked to a strategic nuclear umbrella offered by the "RICs" in BRICS (Russia, India, China).So, Tehran may now plan to develop its massive economic potential within the framework of BRI, SCO, INSTC, the Eurasia Economic Union (EAEU), and the Russian-led Greater Eurasia Partnership.Immediately after Patrushev's visit, Tehran announced the development of an indigenously built hypersonic ballistic missile, quite similar to the Russian KH-47 M2 Khinzal.And the other significant news was connectivity-wise: the completion of part of a railway from strategic Chabahar Port to the border with Turkmenistan. That means imminent direct rail connectivity to the Central Asian, Russian and Chinese spheres.Add to it the predominant role of OPEC+, the development of BRICS+, and the pan-Eurasian drive to pricing trade, insurance, security, investments in the ruble, yuan, rial, etc.There's also the fact that Tehran could not care less about the endless collective West procrastination on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as Iran nuclear deal: what really matters now is the deepening relationship with the "RICs" in BRICS.Tehran refused to sign a tampered-with EU draft nuclear deal in Vienna. Brussels was enraged; no Iranian oil will "save" Europe, replacing Russian oil under a nonsensical cap to be imposed next month. And Washington was enraged because it was betting on internal tensions to split OPEC.Considering all of the above, no wonder US 'Think Tankland' is behaving like a bunch of headless chickens.During the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand last September, it was already tacit to all players how the Empire is cannibalizing its closest allies.Now compare it with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Samarkand presenting China and Russia, together, as the top "responsible global powers" bent on securing the emergence of multipolarity.Samarkand also reaffirmed the strategic political partnership between Russia and India (Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it an unbreakable friendship).That was corroborated by the meeting between Lavrov and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar last week in Moscow.Lavrov praised the strategic partnership in every crucial area - politics, trade and economics, investment, and technology, as well as "closely coordinated actions" at the UN Security Council, BRICS, SCO and the G20.But first, the five members need to analyze the ground-breaking repercussions of an expanded BRICS+.Once again: contrast. What is the EU's "response" to these developments? Coming up with yet another sanctions package against Iran, targeting officials and entities "connected with security affairs" as well as companies, for their alleged "violence and repressions"."Diplomacy", collective West-style, barely registers as bullying.Stranger things have happened in modern history. Now appears to be the time for the Arab world to be finally ready to join the Quad that really matters: Russia, India, China, and Iran.