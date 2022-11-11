© Global Change Biology (2022). DOI: 10.1111/gcb.16316



more species have been gained than lost on the continent

if promises to give more land over to nature

are upheld,

biodiversity

levels could increase

A new study comparing the biodiversity of wild mammals in Europe 8,000 years ago with the present has found thatThe study, published in Global Change Biology and led by the University of York, found that recent species recovery and the introduction of non-native species has increased diversity by equivalent or greater amounts in many European regions, despite loss of habitat andin many areas.If the current momentum for conservation and— there is the potential to increase diversity beyond the levels seen 8,000 years ago in most regions, the researchers say.Dr. Jack Hatfield from the Leverhulme Center for Anthropocene Biodiversity at the University of York, said, "Although, it offers a hopeful vision for the future.beyond the levels seen by our ancestors.|how well nature can adapt to anthropogenic changes at a regional scale.Co-author of the study, Professor Chris Thomas, Director of the Leverhulme Center for Anthropocene Biodiversity, added, "while it is not possible to return the natural environment to the way it was 8,000 years ago, not all change is bad and our study highlights the possibility of a positive future for our relationship with Europe's mammals."The researchers caution that while their study paints a hopeful picture for Europe's mammals, the same may not be true in other parts of the world where rapid habitat destruction is taking place.