"I believe perpetrators call for forgiveness because they fear punitive justice. If the perpetrators were held accountable in our current justice system, the scale of the wrongdoing would result in punishments the perpetrators could not bear.



These punishments would also not give those who lost their jobs, businesses, friends, family, health, or freedom anything back. What if there was another way that would be better for both victims and perpetrators?



The wrongdoing of the pandemic has not been acknowledged. Those responsible have made no apologies. Calls for 'forgiveness' appear dishonest when those responsible haven't apologized, which is usually a prerequisite to asking for forgiveness.



Creating equity would mean taking the ill-gotten gains of perpetrators and redistributing them to the people who lost their jobs and businesses during the pandemic. In short, it would mean reparations. Equity is not just about money. Losses during the pandemic were not just financial.



People lose their friends, family, and freedoms. Much of the harm done was cultural, emotional, and social. No amount of money can replace the ability to grieve in person at your loved one's funeral."

Their Lies Have Been Exposed

COVID jabs were never tested for, or proven to stop transmission

The jabs were not 95% effective but actually increased the risk of getting COVID

The fatality rate of COVID was around 0.005%

Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine worked

Masks don't work

Lockdowns did more damage than good

This bioweapon came out of a lab, and

"Safe and effective" turned into "sudden and unexpected death"

Their Crimes Must Be Reconciled

Why We Must Reject Amnesty Plea

Analysis and reason are not reliant on luck.

Government Officials Must Be Held Accountable

Those Proven Right Are Still Persecuted

Editor Forced to Resign Over McCullough's COVID Paper

"Though Domingo has himself received three vaccinations (two AstraZeneca and one Pfizer), he told The Epoch Times that he has been bombarded with insults, threats, and accusations of being 'anti-vaccine' ever since he approved the publication of a scientific paper 8 [by McCullough, Stephanie Seneff, Greg Nigh and Anthony Kyriakopoulos] that explores potential mechanisms of harm of injected synthetic mRNA ...



This research was co-authored by a team of preeminent scientists, including Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., a senior research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Dr. Peter McCullough, an internationally known cardiologist who has published over a hundred peer-reviewed articles during his 40-year career; and Dr. Anthony Kyriakopoulos, a Greek clinical microbiologist, medical doctor, and researcher who has a Ph.D. in medical and molecular microbiology.



Their research proposed that alterations in the vaccine mRNA may 'hide the mRNA from cellular defenses and promote a longer biological half-life and high production of spike protein.' In doing so, these scientists posited, mRNA vaccines may interfere with the body's natural immune response.



They described this interference as 'profound impairment,' which, they believe, comes about specifically because the spike protein interferes with a critical early innate immune response mechanism, called the type I interferon response.



If they are correct, injected synthetic mRNA will have a variety of negative consequences on human health, including making our bodies less able to control infections and suppress cancer ...



About a month after the paper was published, Domingo said, he began receiving angry emails and messages. These included insults, calls to resign, demands to retract the paper, and even threats ... The angry messages, he said, were filled with ad hominem attacks against him and against the paper's co-authors, but did not specify their scientific objections to the contents of the paper ...



Though he would have preferred to stay at the helm of the journal until the end of 2023 ... Domingo has issued his resignation from the journal to maintain his scientific independence.



He told us he is first and foremost a scientist, and that he does not regret publishing the paper. Despite the attacks, he was not willing to give in to the pressure from the journal's publisher ... Jagna Mirska ...



Domingo said that the journal has already picked a successor for his position — someone with clear ties to the pharmaceutical industry: Bryan Delaney, Ph.D. According to his LinkedIn page, Delaney is a toxicologist who currently works for Haleon. Haleon is pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKlein's new brand name for its consumer health unit."

What Else Have They Been Wrong About?

"The vaccination mandate for City employees was not just about safety and public health; it was about compliance. If it was about safety and public health, unvaccinated workers would have been placed on leave the moment the order was issued. If it was about safety and public health, the Health Commissioner would have issued city-wide mandates for all residents."

US Government Still Plans to Police Wrong-Think

"Years of internal DHS memos, emails, and documents — obtained via leaks and an ongoing lawsuit, as well as public documents — illustrate an expansive effort by the agency to influence tech platforms ...



Behind closed doors, and through pressure on private platforms, the U.S. government has used its power to try to shape online discourse.



According to meeting minutes and other records appended to a lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican who is also running for Senate, discussions have ranged from the scale and scope of government intervention in online discourse to the mechanics of streamlining takedown requests for false or intentionally misleading information ...



In a March meeting, Laura Dehmlow, an FBI official, warned that the threat of subversive information on social media could undermine support for the U.S. government ...



There is also a formalized process for government officials to directly flag content on Facebook or Instagram and request that it be throttled or suppressed through a special Facebook portal that requires a government or law enforcement email to use. At the time of writing, the 'content request system' at facebook.com/xtakedowns/login is still live ...



According to a draft copy of DHS's Quadrennial Homeland Security Review, DHS's capstone report outlining the department's strategy and priorities in the coming years, the department plans to target 'inaccurate information' on a wide range of topics, including 'the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, racial justice, U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the nature of U.S. support to Ukraine.'"

Censorship Is Now a Core Duty of the DHS

"When I think about what Homeland Security should be doing, policing and punishing my personal views about health, medicine, climate change, political actors and geopolitical actions is not at the top of the list. Yet that's precisely what they're doing, and will be doing more of in the years to come."

Government Censorship by Surrogate Is Still Illegal

"In May, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt took the lead in filing a lawsuit to combat what he views as sweeping efforts by the Biden administration to pressure social media companies to moderate certain forms of content appearing on their platforms.



The suit alleges governmentwide efforts to censor certain stories, especially ones related to the pandemic. It also names multiple agencies across the government that have participated in efforts to monitor speech and 'open collusion' between the administration and social media companies ...



October 21, the judge presiding over the case granted the attorneys general permission to depose Fauci, CISA officials, and communication specialists from the White House.



While the lawsuit has a definite partisan slant, pointing the finger at the Biden administration for allegedly seeking to control private speech, many of the subpoenas request information that spans into the Trump era and provides a window into the absurdity of the ongoing effort.



'There is growing evidence that the legislative and executive branch officials are using social media companies to engage in censorship by surrogate,' said Jonathan Turley, a professor of law at George Washington University, who has written about the lawsuit.



'It is axiomatic that the government cannot do indirectly what it is prohibited from doing directly. If government officials are directing or facilitating such censorship, it raises serious First Amendment questions.'"

No Chance of Amnesty for US Leadership

What would be an appropriate payout by federal agencies that falsified data to hide adverse effects and deaths?

No Chance of Amnesty for Enforcers of False COVID Narrative

"There can be no amnesty for the unthinking enforcers of the narrative of the regime. I don't know how to put this gently to my fellow members of the blue-check media class, so I will say it bluntly. You guys resemble nothing so much as the info apparatus of some failing ideological state — late-Soviet apparatchiks, only without the erudition that was demanded of regime intellectuals in Moscow back in the day ...



In February 2020, the Washington Post published a news story with the headline: 'Tom Cotton Keeps Repeating a Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory That Scientists Have Debunked.'



More than a year later ... the paper 'rewrote the article's headline, softening 'conspiracy theory' to 'fringe theory' and noting that scientists have 'disputed' it rather than 'debunked' it.' How generous. How scrupulous ...



If the lab-leak theory were a rare instance in which blue-check media abdicated basic journalistic responsibility in favor of elite narrative enforcement, one could forgive and forget, as the Atlantic now demands.



But such lapses are utterly commonplace — systemic, you might say. Remember when Big Tech and Big Media and Big Intelligence teamed up to frame the New York Post's Hunter Biden reporting in October 2020 as 'misinformation' — only to concede, once the election was safely over, that it was, in fact, entirely accurate?



Remember the absolute unanimity with which blue-check media defended the efficacy of COVID vaccines in stopping transmission — before begrudgingly admitting that, erm, actually, they really don't work as advertised?



Remember when blue-check media were dead-certain that Jussie Smollett was the victim of a racist attack? And on and on and on. Once the falsity of the old narrative is definitively established, most blue-checks shamelessly move on to the next elite narrative in need of media reinforcement — no apology, no introspection.



The few willing to acknowledge their errors, meanwhile, insist they were merely following the 'expert' consensus at the time. This is risible. The job of the reporter isn't to parrot what the experts say at any given moment: it is to question what anyone in power claims.



'If your mother tells you she loves you, check it out,' used to be the journalistic motto. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Pfizer, WHO, and 50 former intelligence officials deserve far more exacting scrutiny than Mom."

Rhetorical Constructs of Manipulative Language

"When I read through this article, I realize the author highlighted a very common problem ... The author is demanding to receive forgiveness for their conduct, but ... is refusing to admit they did anything wrong.



In order to accomplish this, they utilized a variety of manipulative rhetorical constructs that are relatively simple and frequently utilized. Because it is so common to encounter propaganda pieces like this, I thought there might be some value in illustrating my thought process as I read this article."