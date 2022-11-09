This bright bolide is a Southern Taurid spotted over Spain on November 7, at 1:53 local time (equivalent to 0:53 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from Comet 2P/Encke that hit the atmosphere at about 110,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the provinces of Avila and Salamanca (Spain). It began at an altitude of about 106 km over Ávila, moved north, and ended at a height of around 62 km over the province of Salamanca.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita, Huelva, Sevilla, El Guijo, Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra, ESA Casas de Millán, and ESA Cebreros. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).