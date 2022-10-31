At least 81 people were killed when a pedestrian bridge over a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat collapsed, plunging hundreds of people into the water, officials have said.Authorities said that more than 150 people were on the suspension bridge over the Machchhu River in the city of Morbi at the time of the collapse.TV footage showed dozens of people clinging on to the cables and twisted remains of the bridge as emergency teams struggled to rescue them. Some clambered up the broken structure to try to make their way to the riverbanks, while others swam to safety.Prateek Vasava, who swam to the riverbank after falling from the bridge, told 24 Hours local news channel that he witnessed several children fall into the river."I wanted to pull some of them along with me but they had drowned or got swept away," he said., he said.Gujarat's home minister, Harsh Sanghavi, said that mare celebrated.India's prime minister, Narendra Modi, who was in his home state of Gujarat for a three-day visit, said he had directed the state chief minister to urgently mobilise teams for the rescue operation.The state government has formed a five-member special investigation team to conduct an investigation into the disaster.Morbi is one of the top areas of ceramic manufacturing in the world and accounts for more than 80% of India's ceramics output.The incident comes before elections in Gujarat that are expected to be held by the end of the year, with the current term of Modi's ruling party ending in February 2023.