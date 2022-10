© Thanasis Papathanasiou

It might sound like NASA is investigating another UFO sighting with its latest call for citizen scientists' help, but the mysterious bright flashes known as "sprites" are a weather-related phenomenon.According to NASA, it wasn't until a 1989 accidental photograph of a sprite did scientists have tangible evidence for the flashes above thunderstorms.Precisely what causes TLEs is still a mystery. Sprites were named for the fairy-like creatures in European folklore. Sticking with the theme, other TLEs are called ELVES, Halos, Blue Jets and Gigantic Jets.Scientists will then review the photos . The images could lead to scientific discoveries where the photographer will be included as a coauthor on published studies.Since launching the website, NASA has received reports of sprite sightings from around the world, including Texas, Hungary, Puerto Rico and Greece.