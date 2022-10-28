fireball
We received 63 reports about a fireball seen over Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Bayern, Berlin, Brandenburg, Friesland, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Grand Est, Groningen, Lombardia, Niederösterreich, Niedersachsen, Noord-Holland, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Overijssel, Rheinland-Pfalz, Sachsen, Sachsen-Anhalt, Salzburg, Saxony and Steierma on Thursday, October 27th 2022 around 18:48 UT.

For this event, we received one video.