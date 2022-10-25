© AFP / Attila Kisbenedek



Hungary has always resisted empires and outlived them, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has outlined while speaking about attempts by the EU to pressure Budapest.The statement came during a speech in the western city of Zalaegerszeg, on Sunday, dedicated to the 66th anniversary of the beginning of the 1956 uprising in then-Communist Hungary, which was ultimately suppressed by the Soviet Union.Brussels has accused Hungary, which has been an EU member since 2004, of having a poor democratic record, and cited alleged corruption under Orban. It has threatened the country with funding cuts., unlike many fellow EU members. It has also frequently criticized the sanctions imposed on Moscow.On Friday, high-ranking Hungarian foreign ministry official Tamas Menczer rejected the EU's calls for Russia to be defeated in Ukraine. He doubted that such a goal can even be achieved and insisted thatIn early September, Mikulas Bek, the Czech Republic's minister for European affairs, warned that. Budapest "has come a long way, reaching the edge of an abyss, and now it has to decide whether to go back from that edge or risk a jump," Bek said.