Spain will send up to eight warplanes to Bulgaria next month to help with the its air policing tasks amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bulgarian Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said on Thursday.Stoyanov said the Spanish Eurofighter jets were expected to land in Bulgaria on November 1 andalong with the Bulgarian Air Force until December 23."This is yet another mission on enhanced air policing. It will be a joint airspace security duty, " Stoyanov told reporters.