The people who run things in this country don't deserve your respect or allegiance. They are at war with you. They want you and your children dead.Welcome to the New Age, where authority has no authority and does not deserve to act with any authority, but will act as if it does, anyway, and then lie to you about it. Nowhere is this quandary more vivid than inAs if there has not already been enough official fuckery over the lab-birthed Covid-19 virus, theThe vote was 15 to 0 — a final supreme gesture of contempt for the people of this land.Had none of the committee members seen reports of mRNA-vaccinated children dropping dead from myocarditis induced by the vaccines? Or read about the effect of the vaxxes on the reproductive organs? Or the enhanced incidence of cancer? Or heard about the damage that the shots instigate in human immune systems? If not, that would be astounding. The news is all over the place (if not in the mainstream news media). Was any of this discussed in their deliberations? I don't think so, but we may never know.Adding the mRNA shots to the official vaccine schedulePfizer and Moderna are now off-the-hook for any responsibility, unless fraud over the vaxxes is proven in a court of law. Given the vast evidence of harms done by these products, will that be a difficult thing to do?not just in the notoriously corrupt DC federal district court, which does not recognize crime for what it is (crime).This is the first time that a pharmaceutical under an EUA has been admitted to the childhood vaccine schedule. The Vaccine Advisory Committee said it was okay becauseOne might ask: is it within the purview of the DOJ's Office of General Counsel to review the medical criteria for such a decision? The answer must be no. How are they qualified? You may be certain they did not parse the drug trial data on the mRNA products, or study the official reports of deaths and injuries. In short, they know nothing. Their authority in the matter is vacated.Since many states and localities go by the CDC's vaccine guidelines, as well as pediatricians, then millions of children will be required to get the shots to attend school. So, the CDC has not only put an as-yet-untold number of kids on the road to disability, infertility, and death, but it may have coincidentally destroyed public schooling in America.The so-called "uptake" on mRNA shots for children has been paltry. Parents do not want their kids to get the shots. Do you know why? I'll tell you: Because, unlike the experts who sit on the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee, many parents have actually read about the serious adverse reactions in young people who get the shots. And many more have heard enough horrifying rumors — despite the criminal delinquency of the major news media in ignoring any negative news about the vaxxes — prompting these parents to steer clear of vaxxing their children.Do you think that's for no reason?If the schools require mRNA shots, then many parents will not send their kids to these schools. Parents have plenty of other reasons to want to withdraw their kids from public schools, not least the pervasive race-and-gender hustle that is replacing actual pedagogy in this country. The schools are now hostage to Marxist lunatics, launched from colleges and universities that are likewise captured by Marxist lunatics. They seek to overturn Western Civilization and its long train of accomplishments in discovering how the world works. They seek to replace all that with a set of wishful fairy tales that don't comport with reality.Might this not provoke a rebellion against paying the exorbitant school taxes all across America?Beneath all of this lies theAnthony Fauci's minions, dispersed among the various agencies under the US Department of Health and Human Services, plus those in the ancillary CDC, have beenAnd they've continued to haul in that schwag during the three-year fracas over the bad faith origins of Covid 19 and the deceitful introduction of these so-called "vaccines" — which do not stop the transmission of the disease and present manifold dangers to those who take them.Everything the authorities tell you about all this is a lie. They are turning desperate because the time is at hand when they will actually have to answer for their crimes against the people of this country. They don't deserve your respect and they surely can't command your compliance.