Earth Changes
Flash floods in Sicily, Italy
World Is Dangerous
YouTube
Thu, 13 Oct 2022 17:22 UTC
YouTube
Thu, 13 Oct 2022 17:22 UTC
The strong thunderstorms affected the Trapani area, with over 90 mm (3.5 inches) of rain reached locally. Storms and bad weather in Sicily caused streams to overflow. Because of flooding and destruction, Marsala has experienced ongoing power interruptions. Floods at Trapani, Sciacca, Salinagrande, Borrafranca, Paceco, Mazara del Vallo, Camastra,...
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Australia - Major floods prompt evacuations in Victoria, Tasmania and NSW
- Russia courts Muslim countries as strategic Eurasian partners
- Flashback: Canada's CTV quietly deleted headline saying vaccinated outnumber unvaxxed in hospitals
- Severe thunderstorm slams Morocco
- Shhhhh: White House to downplay Biden birthday so voters don't notice how old he is
- Musk demands Pentagon foot Starlink-Ukraine bill after Ukraine diplomat tells him to 'f**k off'
- Flash floods in Sicily, Italy
- Best of the Web: Nothing but welfare queens: American aid to Zelensky and Tsai Ing-wen
- Climate extremists throw soup at Van Gogh painting worth $84M, glue themselves to wall
- White House 'willing to revisit' ties with key ally
- Moscow accuses West of 'twisting arms' of developing nations
- Ukraine has de facto joined NATO - defense minister
- Moscow demands involvement in Nord Stream investigations
- 'A dumpster fire on top of a hurricane': LA in chaos as racism, corruption scandals mount
- Court orders CDC to release data showing 18M vaccine injuries in America
- Restoring free speech at our universities
- PayPal, bail-ins and the future of money
- Beware of nuclear false flag blaming Russia
- New island appears in area with high underwater volcanic activity Pacific Ocean - NASA
- 10 dead in huge gas station explosion in Donegal, Ireland
- Russia courts Muslim countries as strategic Eurasian partners
- Shhhhh: White House to downplay Biden birthday so voters don't notice how old he is
- Musk demands Pentagon foot Starlink-Ukraine bill after Ukraine diplomat tells him to 'f**k off'
- Best of the Web: Nothing but welfare queens: American aid to Zelensky and Tsai Ing-wen
- White House 'willing to revisit' ties with key ally
- Moscow accuses West of 'twisting arms' of developing nations
- Ukraine has de facto joined NATO - defense minister
- Moscow demands involvement in Nord Stream investigations
- Beware of nuclear false flag blaming Russia
- Fauci made serious bank while he pushed lockdowns on the rest of us, records show
- Russia foils attack on Turkstream pipeline
- The 1980s called. They want their foreign policy back and Republicans to finally wake up
- Ukraine gets highly anticipated arms from Germany - Spiegel
- Russia names chief suspect in Crimea Bridge attack
- Disconnecting Ukraine from the energy grid
- COVID-19 vaccine was not tested on stopping transmission, Pfizer exec concedes
- Is this the real driver behind the BoE's high risk 'game of chicken' with markets?
- US cancels key meeting with Saudi Arabia, GCC, says report
- The real war is, "people vs. the banks"
- Russia has changed its tactics in Ukraine - 30% of energy infrastructure damaged
- Flashback: Canada's CTV quietly deleted headline saying vaccinated outnumber unvaxxed in hospitals
- Climate extremists throw soup at Van Gogh painting worth $84M, glue themselves to wall
- 'A dumpster fire on top of a hurricane': LA in chaos as racism, corruption scandals mount
- Court orders CDC to release data showing 18M vaccine injuries in America
- PayPal, bail-ins and the future of money
- 10 dead in huge gas station explosion in Donegal, Ireland
- Violent clashes at high school in France between students and police over removal of teaching assistance & Islamic clothing
- Russia adds Facebook parent Meta to 'Terrorist and Extremists' list
- Cholera outbreak kills over 60 in Syria, Lebanon reports first cases since 1993
- Confession letter of UK female nurse accused of murdering 7 babies revealed in court
- No more 'tape test', but only for soldiers that crush the fitness test
- AOC humiliated at Town Hall in viral clip: 'Why can't you be more like Tulsi Gabbard?'
- A third Palestinian intifada: With political leaders becoming increasingly unpopular, a new armed uprising is taking hold
- Bank of America cancels popular Twitter conservative Catturd's bank account
- Seven ways America is being destroyed
- More Britons than ever are out of work due to long-term sickness
- Free speech, Jacinda Ardern and the tyranny of 'kindness'
- Babies born during pandemic-era lockdowns have 'deficits' in social communication: study
- Leak detected on another Russian pipeline connecting to Europe, but Poland says it looks accidental
- Canadian Dr. Mary O'Conner faces prison after refusing to turn over private medical records of Covid 'vaccine exempt' patients
- Nanomaterial from the Middle Ages
- Researcher discovers another astronomy book written by Galileo Galilei under a pseudonym
- Tomb of deposed Han Emperor reveals a dynasty's grandeur
- A pendant with a figure of St. Nicholas found in the ancient church hidden in Turkish lake
- Alhambra's famous golden decor is turning purple and now researchers know why
- Shrine discovered in Egyptian temple with evidence of previously unknown rituals
- The Bronze Age village buried by the Plinian eruption of Mount Vesuvius
- Crannogs: DNA points to elites living on Western Europe's neolithic artificial islands
- Stone spheres could be from ancient Greek board game
- Flashback Best of the Web: Reagan Approved Plan to Sabotage Soviets Gas Pipeline In 1982
- Australian caves are 500,000 years older than thought, and it could explain a megafauna mystery
- How an obscure intelligence-linked party fixed a second Brexit referendum and torpedoed Corbyn
- Archaeologist narrows down the time range for the Theran eruption
- 7,000-year-old structure near Prague is older than Stonehenge, Egyptian pyramids
- Southern England populated with 75% of migrant families from continental regions during Anglo-Saxon period
- Food insecurity driven by climate change contributed to international conflict in Ancient Palmyra
- NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
- Bait and switch: Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but still went on to win the war
- Why Sergey Glazyev's memorial to the legacy of Lyndon LaRouche matters
- Ukraine: The CIA's 75-year-old Proxy
- NASA confirms DART mission impact changed asteroid's motion in space
- Scientists have detected a 'completely unprecedented' burst of energy in space
- Strange ripples have been detected at the edge of the Solar System
- Human Cyborgs are Just the Beginning
- Evolution: A strong delusion 1.1
- Underground microbes may have swarmed ancient Mars
- Ultra rare diamond suggests an ocean's worth of water hidden deep within our Earth
- Satellite temperature data show almost all climate model forecasts have been wrong for the last 40 years
- Earth's Moon might have formed in just hours from a shattered mess
- Speeding cloud might have come from recent, nearby supernova
- Best of the Web: Evolution: A Strong Delusion 1.0
- Telegram CEO issues warning about WhatsApp security
- Discovery of a new rare blood type could save the lives of future newborns
- Days get longer when the wind blows
- Repeated El Niño events correlate with big ecological shifts
- Russian scientists discover huge asteroid heading towards Earth
- 'We own the Science' brags UN chief who works with Google to suppress climate skeptics
- Discovery of new microscopic species expands the tree of life
- Genetically modified mosquitoes vaccinate a human
- First probable impact crater discovered in Spain
- Australia - Major floods prompt evacuations in Victoria, Tasmania and NSW
- Severe thunderstorm slams Morocco
- Flash floods in Sicily, Italy
- New island appears in area with high underwater volcanic activity Pacific Ocean - NASA
- 3 year old girl killed, 12 injured in dog attack in Odisha, India
- Magnitude 6.4 earthquake jolts Papua New Guinea
- Over 4 feet of snowfall in the mountains of Uttarakhand, India
- Heavy rain, fallen trees and landslides in West Java, Indonesia
- 5 fatalities after floods and landslides in Bali, Indonesia
- Man falls into sinkhole with his bike near Kanpur Metro in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Up to 34 inches of rain in 24 hours triggers deadly floods and landslides in Vietnam
- At least 33 people killed in floods and landslides across western Nepal in past week
- Tropical kingbird from the Gulf of Mexico turns up in Windsor, Ontario
- At least 36 dead after flash floods in Aragua, Venezuela - month's worth of rain in just 8 hours (UPDATE)
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: We have all been lied to, here is the truth
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - September 2022: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Lightning strike kills 5 brick kiln workers in Bangladesh
- Bizarre 'fact check' says it is "misleading" to report the fact that arctic summer sea ice has increased since 2012
- Central America - Fatalities reported after Hurricane Julia brings flooding rains
- Dramatic video of Stromboli volcano eruption in Italy
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Washington and Oregon on October 13
- Stunning meteor fireball over south of Spain (Oct. 12)
- Bright meteor fireball over Valencia, Spain (Oct. 9)
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on October 10
- Meteor fireball over England, Wales and Ireland on October 10
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on October 9
- Meteor fireball over England on October 9
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana on October 7
- Amazing meteor fireball over central Spain (Oct. 6)
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on October 7
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma and over states on October 6
- Meteor fireball over Ontario, Quebec and northeast US on October 3
- Meteor fireball over England and the Netherlands on October 2
- Meteor fireball over Gulf of Cadiz, Spain on October 4
- Meteor fireball over Malaga, Spain on September 27
- Meteor fireball over California on September 23
- Meteor fireball over the UK and Ireland on September 14
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on September 9
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (Sept. 5 )
- Meteor fireball over Scotland and the Netherlands on September 4
- Best of the Web: "The spike in heart attacks has coincided with the vaccinations": An emergency department doctor on what's behind the NHS crisis
- Florida recommends against mRNA vaccination for males aged 18-39 due to 84% increase in heart death risk
- New study: Eating late increases hunger, decreases calories burned, and changes fat tissue
- UNFORGIVABLE: At least 163 Children dead, 1.2k disabled, 15k hospitalised & 58k injured due to Covid-19 Vaccination in the USA according to CDC
- Why did the coronavirus suddenly cause thousands of deaths in spring 2020 when it had been hanging around quietly all winter?
- Government forced to launch investigation into rise in newborn deaths since the COVID vaccine was approved thanks to exclusive investigation carried out by The Exposé
- Three vaccine doses increase infection risk by up to 27%, study finds
- Not a placebo: Scientific evidence exists for homeopathy
- Famous pro-vaccine doctor suspects Pfizer booster shot sent his cancer into overdrive
- Flashback: Pfizer docs & official real-world data prove COVID vaccines are already causing mass depopulation
- The growing global reliance on antidepressants
- FDA wants to update definition for 'healthy' claims on food labels
- Deadly ebola-like virus SHFV 'poised for spill over' into humans, new study claims
- This kind of food shrinks your brain
- Lasting brain impacts from COVID-19 are equivalent to decades of aging
- Vaccination increases infection risk by 44%, Oxford study finds
- Vegans and vegetarians depressed twice as often as meat-eaters: new study
- Suspend all COVID-19 mRNA vaccines until side-effects are fully investigated, says leading doctor who promoted them on TV
- New study reveals trace amounts of COVID vaccine mRNAs found in breast milk
- No, Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic was not "disastrous"
- Restoring free speech at our universities
- The Betrayal of the Intellectuals
- New research suggests psychedelic drugs can be almost as life altering as near-death experiences
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Trans-ing Reality: From Transhuman Flesh to Transcendent Spirit
- New research demonstrates that political ideology can taint logical reasoning
- The triumph of the blank state
- How to avoid a hybrid Orwellian-Huxleyian dystopia
- The types of coerced
- Boys and men experience more social isolation than girls and women, study finds
- Dark personality traits linked to a greater desire to enhance oneself using technological methods
- Journalists less likely to use words that denote analytical thinking and numerical evidence when writing on Twitter
- Flashback: Transhumanism: A Religion for Postmodern Times
- The implications for humanity of Transhumanism as the dominant ideology of the fourth industrial revolution
- Facing your fears through lucid dreaming may help you overcome a phobia, study suggests
- Study: Cannabis users appear to be less aware of unhealthy romantic relationship strategies
- Psychopathic men have an extreme focus on mating at the expense of other domains and tend to be "parasitic" fathers
- Ignorance of Evil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Memes Will Set You Free: Apocalyptic Conversation and American Gnosis with Arthur Versluis
- How to read philosophy
- The Devil Incarnate (Part 1)
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- How PayPal's decision to fine users $2,500 for misinformation REALLY went down
- World okay with annihilation, to be honest
- Hurricane-ravaged Florida town raises Ukraine flag so Congress will send aid
- Biden vows next hurricane to hit US will be named after a woman of color
- Pharaoh proudly announces plagues are now down 100%
- Nine healthier alternatives to your kids watching Netflix
- It's Corn!
- Everything you need to know about Liz Truss
- When Your Doctor is a LEFTIST!
- Texas builds 600 miles of border wall using U-Haul trucks from California
- Greta Thunberg would have graduated by now if she stayed in school
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
Novorossiya
Quote of the Day
Reading without reflecting is like eating without digesting.
- Edmund Burke
Recent Comments
The headline has since been updated to "Vaccinated hospital patients outpace the unvaccinated, but it doesn't mean the shots don't work: experts."...
No good deed goes unpunished, eh Elon? LOL!!!
You would think that with a pipeline shortage in Alberta the media/government would have difficulty gaslighting people, but I guess not.
As above, so below. Democratic party - rotten from top to bottom. Listen to Tulsi.
LOL!! We don't need to know his age to recognize he is barely alive.