The strong thunderstorms affected the Trapani area, with over 90 mm (3.5 inches) of rain reached locally. Storms and bad weather in Sicily caused streams to overflow. Because of flooding and destruction, Marsala has experienced ongoing power interruptions. Floods at Trapani, Sciacca, Salinagrande, Borrafranca, Paceco, Mazara del Vallo, Camastra,...