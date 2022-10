Cauldron of Creation

This fledgling patch of landaccording to the Earth Observatory's release And thankfully, NASA's Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) managed to capture the island in all its new found glory in a beautiful, natural-color image Initial measurements, collected on September 14, estimated the island to bein size, and 33 above sea level. But by September 20, the booming little island had grown to almost 260,000 square feet, or six acres in size.Island-spawning volcanic activity isn't surprising given the Home Reef seamount's position in the Tonga-Kermadec subduction zone,on each other in a slow, grinding collision. Among that trio is, and at around 40 million square miles in area, it's the largest tectonic plate in the world.Because of its overwhelming proportions, subduction means that the Pacific Plate gradually sinks beneath the other two lighter colliding plates, and in the process gapes one of the deepest trenches on Earth into the seafloor, aptly known as the Kermadec Trench, as well as the active Kermadec volcanic arc just behind it.Unfortunately, this little guy probably isn't going to stick around very long,— though that's not very long in geological terms.Still, we're rooting for this new one. Hang in there, tiny island!