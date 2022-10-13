Earth Changes
Man falls into sinkhole with his bike near Kanpur Metro in Uttar Pradesh, India
APN Live
Thu, 13 Oct 2022 11:16 UTC
Sharing this incident on Twitter, journalist Priya Singh wrote that a young man fell into the sinkhole near Kanpur metro site today.
After this incident, social media users started criticizing the development model of the Uttar Pradesh government. One Amrish Giri wrote that this was the real development model of the Uttar Pradesh government. This was the Yogi model. People could see the development model of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. If such a thing happened in Delhi, then the BJP people would have been protesting on the roads. Now they won't protest because of the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh.
In a similar incident, a Toto turned on a road in Varanasi on Wednesday. Sharing this incident on Twitter, a media platform wrote that this was the real condition of roads in Uttar Pradesh.
On October 7, the Purvanchal Expressway was caved in near Haliyapur police station of Sultanpur district after heavy rains and waterlogging.
According to the local media reports, some vehicles collided and a car fell into the hole. The local police reached the spot. No casualty has been reported. Sharing this incident on Twitter, journalist Priya Singh wrote that the Purvanchal Expressway collapsed and sank in the rain near the Halisapur police station area.
The 341 km long Purvanchal Expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021. He landed on the expressway by an Indian Airforce C-130 Hercules plane.
Narendra Modi said that it was a new era in Uttar Pradesh. Those who have any doubt about the capabilities of UP and its people should come to Sultanpur to witness their strength. Such a modern expressway has now come up where it was just a piece of land three to four years ago.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- More Britons than ever are out of work due to long-term sickness
- Man falls into sinkhole with his bike near Kanpur Metro in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Politician Schäuble tells Germans to 'stop whining, wear 2 sweaters and have candles and flashlights ready in case of blackouts'
- Forked tongue: Macron urges Putin to 'return to table' on Ukraine while supplying more weapons
- Free speech, Jacinda Ardern and the tyranny of 'kindness'
- Babies born during pandemic-era lockdowns have 'deficits' in social communication: study
- President Biden inaccurately claims that his son 'lost his life in Iraq'
- Is the US shutting down power to Europe?
- Leak detected on another Russian pipeline connecting to Europe, but Poland says it looks accidental
- Up to 34 inches of rain in 24 hours triggers deadly floods and landslides in Vietnam
- West did not supply weapons to India for decades: Jaishankar
- China's zero-Covid policy key to Xi Jinping's efforts to cement authority
- Canadian Dr. Mary O'Conner faces prison after refusing to turn over private medical records of Covid 'vaccine exempt' patients
- Orbán's Warning for Europe
- France to shut off household smart water heaters REMOTELY to avoid blackouts as nuclear reactors remain offline and energy prices spike 28%
- The curious silence surrounding the Baltic gas bubbles
- Discord among the elite? A reeling Europe lashes out at the Fed for 'bringing us to a world recession'
- Oil cuts: A perfect storm in US foreign policy
- The madness of America's ruling class
- NATO mine destroyer was discovered at Nord Stream 1 in 2015, says Gazprom
- Politician Schäuble tells Germans to 'stop whining, wear 2 sweaters and have candles and flashlights ready in case of blackouts'
- Forked tongue: Macron urges Putin to 'return to table' on Ukraine while supplying more weapons
- President Biden inaccurately claims that his son 'lost his life in Iraq'
- Is the US shutting down power to Europe?
- West did not supply weapons to India for decades: Jaishankar
- China's zero-Covid policy key to Xi Jinping's efforts to cement authority
- The curious silence surrounding the Baltic gas bubbles
- Discord among the elite? A reeling Europe lashes out at the Fed for 'bringing us to a world recession'
- Oil cuts: A perfect storm in US foreign policy
- The madness of America's ruling class
- NATO mine destroyer was discovered at Nord Stream 1 in 2015, says Gazprom
- Durham probe: FBI offered Christopher Steele $1 million to corroborate Trump allegations in dossier
- Russia's victory will be NATO's defeat - Stoltenberg
- The Biden-Pelosi-Schumer deficits are a catastrophe
- Rex Murphy: Danielle Smith isn't threatening Canada's Confederation. She may be saving it
- Did America cause Europe's energy war?
- 'Elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness,' Tulsi Gabbard severs ties with the Democrats
- Bret Baier presses ex-CIA intel officer standing by Hunter Biden 'Russian info' letter: 'It wasn't true'
- Kremlin Says Erdogan expected to offer to mediate peace talks during meeting with Putin
- Markets are expecting The Federal Reserve to save them - It's not going to happen
- More Britons than ever are out of work due to long-term sickness
- Free speech, Jacinda Ardern and the tyranny of 'kindness'
- Babies born during pandemic-era lockdowns have 'deficits' in social communication: study
- Leak detected on another Russian pipeline connecting to Europe, but Poland says it looks accidental
- Canadian Dr. Mary O'Conner faces prison after refusing to turn over private medical records of Covid 'vaccine exempt' patients
- Orbán's Warning for Europe
- France to shut off household smart water heaters REMOTELY to avoid blackouts as nuclear reactors remain offline and energy prices spike 28%
- Of course they did: Colorado officials 'incorrectly' sent out 30,000 voter registration postcards to noncitizens
- Lefties melting down as John Cleese enters the Culture War
- More money for big-pharma - America quietly prepares for nuclear war
- Pound falls sharply against dollar as BoE announces end of emergency intervention, concerns it will impact global economy
- France's energy workers' strike enters third week, shortages at gas stations prompts calls for Macron to negotiate
- Pfizer admits it had no idea if mRNA vaccine would prevent transmission before releasing it
- The last of the Covidians
- A rogues' gallery of diversity consultants
- Hundreds of Muslim protesters shut down Michigan School Board meeting over sexually explicit LGBTQ books
- IMF, World Bank leaders warn of growing risk of global recession
- US will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns
- The PayPal misinformation policy was not an "error"
- Clown world: New Zealand unveils plan to tax cow farts
- Nanomaterial from the Middle Ages
- Researcher discovers another astronomy book written by Galileo Galilei under a pseudonym
- Tomb of deposed Han Emperor reveals a dynasty's grandeur
- A pendant with a figure of St. Nicholas found in the ancient church hidden in Turkish lake
- Alhambra's famous golden decor is turning purple and now researchers know why
- Shrine discovered in Egyptian temple with evidence of previously unknown rituals
- The Bronze Age village buried by the Plinian eruption of Mount Vesuvius
- Crannogs: DNA points to elites living on Western Europe's neolithic artificial islands
- Stone spheres could be from ancient Greek board game
- Flashback Best of the Web: Reagan Approved Plan to Sabotage Soviets Gas Pipeline In 1982
- Australian caves are 500,000 years older than thought, and it could explain a megafauna mystery
- How an obscure intelligence-linked party fixed a second Brexit referendum and torpedoed Corbyn
- Archaeologist narrows down the time range for the Theran eruption
- 7,000-year-old structure near Prague is older than Stonehenge, Egyptian pyramids
- Southern England populated with 75% of migrant families from continental regions during Anglo-Saxon period
- Food insecurity driven by climate change contributed to international conflict in Ancient Palmyra
- NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
- Bait and switch: Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but still went on to win the war
- Why Sergey Glazyev's memorial to the legacy of Lyndon LaRouche matters
- Ukraine: The CIA's 75-year-old Proxy
- NASA confirms DART mission impact changed asteroid's motion in space
- Scientists have detected a 'completely unprecedented' burst of energy in space
- Strange ripples have been detected at the edge of the Solar System
- Human Cyborgs are Just the Beginning
- Evolution: A strong delusion 1.1
- Underground microbes may have swarmed ancient Mars
- Ultra rare diamond suggests an ocean's worth of water hidden deep within our Earth
- Satellite temperature data show almost all climate model forecasts have been wrong for the last 40 years
- Earth's Moon might have formed in just hours from a shattered mess
- Speeding cloud might have come from recent, nearby supernova
- Best of the Web: Evolution: A Strong Delusion 1.0
- Telegram CEO issues warning about WhatsApp security
- Discovery of a new rare blood type could save the lives of future newborns
- Days get longer when the wind blows
- Repeated El Niño events correlate with big ecological shifts
- Russian scientists discover huge asteroid heading towards Earth
- 'We own the Science' brags UN chief who works with Google to suppress climate skeptics
- Discovery of new microscopic species expands the tree of life
- Genetically modified mosquitoes vaccinate a human
- First probable impact crater discovered in Spain
- Man falls into sinkhole with his bike near Kanpur Metro in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Up to 34 inches of rain in 24 hours triggers deadly floods and landslides in Vietnam
- At least 33 people killed in floods and landslides across western Nepal in past week
- Tropical kingbird from the Gulf of Mexico turns up in Windsor, Ontario
- At least 36 dead after flash floods in Aragua, Venezuela - month's worth of rain in just 8 hours (UPDATE)
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: We have all been lied to, here is the truth
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - September 2022: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Lightning strike kills 5 brick kiln workers in Bangladesh
- Bizarre 'fact check' says it is "misleading" to report the fact that arctic summer sea ice has increased since 2012
- Central America - Fatalities reported after Hurricane Julia brings flooding rains
- Dramatic video of Stromboli volcano eruption in Italy
- Lightning strike kills 2, injures four in Nigeria
- Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with torrential rainfall
- Heavy rain causes flash flooding in Mallorca, Spain
- Second mass stranding within days on Chatham Islands, New Zealand - 500 pilot whales likely to die
- Lightning strike during football match kills 2 in Odisha, India - 13 critical
- Shallow magnitude 6.2 earthquake - South Atlantic Ocean
- Hurricane Ian may have caused $67 billion in damage, a top 5 U.S. storm
- Elderly woman mauled to death by dogs in San Bernardino County, California
- Lightning bolt kills 3, injures 7 in Rajasthan, India
- Bright meteor fireball over Valencia, Spain (Oct. 9)
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on October 10
- Meteor fireball over England, Wales and Ireland on October 10
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on October 9
- Meteor fireball over England on October 9
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana on October 7
- Amazing meteor fireball over central Spain (Oct. 6)
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on October 7
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma and over states on October 6
- Meteor fireball over Ontario, Quebec and northeast US on October 3
- Meteor fireball over England and the Netherlands on October 2
- Meteor fireball over Gulf of Cadiz, Spain on October 4
- Meteor fireball over Malaga, Spain on September 27
- Meteor fireball over California on September 23
- Meteor fireball over the UK and Ireland on September 14
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on September 9
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (Sept. 5 )
- Meteor fireball over Scotland and the Netherlands on September 4
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 3 cities in Minas Gerais, Brazil on September 5
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on September 3
- Florida recommends against mRNA vaccination for males aged 18-39 due to 84% increase in heart death risk
- New study: Eating late increases hunger, decreases calories burned, and changes fat tissue
- UNFORGIVABLE: At least 163 Children dead, 1.2k disabled, 15k hospitalised & 58k injured due to Covid-19 Vaccination in the USA according to CDC
- Why did the coronavirus suddenly cause thousands of deaths in spring 2020 when it had been hanging around quietly all winter?
- Government forced to launch investigation into rise in newborn deaths since the COVID vaccine was approved thanks to exclusive investigation carried out by The Exposé
- Three vaccine doses increase infection risk by up to 27%, study finds
- Not a placebo: Scientific evidence exists for homeopathy
- Famous pro-vaccine doctor suspects Pfizer booster shot sent his cancer into overdrive
- Flashback: Pfizer docs & official real-world data prove COVID vaccines are already causing mass depopulation
- The growing global reliance on antidepressants
- FDA wants to update definition for 'healthy' claims on food labels
- Deadly ebola-like virus SHFV 'poised for spill over' into humans, new study claims
- This kind of food shrinks your brain
- Lasting brain impacts from COVID-19 are equivalent to decades of aging
- Vaccination increases infection risk by 44%, Oxford study finds
- Vegans and vegetarians depressed twice as often as meat-eaters: new study
- Suspend all COVID-19 mRNA vaccines until side-effects are fully investigated, says leading doctor who promoted them on TV
- New study reveals trace amounts of COVID vaccine mRNAs found in breast milk
- No, Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic was not "disastrous"
- Saturated Fat
- The Betrayal of the Intellectuals
- New research suggests psychedelic drugs can be almost as life altering as near-death experiences
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Trans-ing Reality: From Transhuman Flesh to Transcendent Spirit
- New research demonstrates that political ideology can taint logical reasoning
- The triumph of the blank state
- How to avoid a hybrid Orwellian-Huxleyian dystopia
- The types of coerced
- Boys and men experience more social isolation than girls and women, study finds
- Dark personality traits linked to a greater desire to enhance oneself using technological methods
- Journalists less likely to use words that denote analytical thinking and numerical evidence when writing on Twitter
- Flashback: Transhumanism: A Religion for Postmodern Times
- The implications for humanity of Transhumanism as the dominant ideology of the fourth industrial revolution
- Facing your fears through lucid dreaming may help you overcome a phobia, study suggests
- Study: Cannabis users appear to be less aware of unhealthy romantic relationship strategies
- Psychopathic men have an extreme focus on mating at the expense of other domains and tend to be "parasitic" fathers
- Ignorance of Evil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Memes Will Set You Free: Apocalyptic Conversation and American Gnosis with Arthur Versluis
- How to read philosophy
- The Devil Incarnate (Part 1)
- SOTT Focus: Effective Altruism: Cringe Alarm!
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- How PayPal's decision to fine users $2,500 for misinformation REALLY went down
- World okay with annihilation, to be honest
- Hurricane-ravaged Florida town raises Ukraine flag so Congress will send aid
- Biden vows next hurricane to hit US will be named after a woman of color
- Pharaoh proudly announces plagues are now down 100%
- Nine healthier alternatives to your kids watching Netflix
- It's Corn!
- Everything you need to know about Liz Truss
- When Your Doctor is a LEFTIST!
- Texas builds 600 miles of border wall using U-Haul trucks from California
- Greta Thunberg would have graduated by now if she stayed in school
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
Quote of the Day
It is curious that physical courage should be so common in the world and moral courage so rare.
Recent Comments
“Government can’t “solve” every problem” but they sure can “cause” them. Witness Europe’s economy going from first to worst in just a couple of...
... and that: " You don't have to whine about it, you have to recognize tha t a lot of things can't be taken for granted," he told the news...
Politician Schäuble tells Germans to 'stop whining, wear 2 sweaters and have candles and flashlights clubs and knives ready in case of blackouts'...
Apparently the story has been 'pulled'. I wonder why? Perhaps it was too embarrassing.
TL:DR ... But by coincidence, Musk's Starlink satellites have been failing at about the same time. And those "strange lights" were reported about...