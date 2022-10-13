A shocking incident video of a bike accident doing round on the internet where a man can be seen coming out with his bike from a large sinkhole. The incident happened near the Kanpur metro station in Uttar Pradesh.Sharing this incident on Twitter, journalist Priya Singh wrote that a young man fell into the sinkhole near Kanpur metro site today.After this incident, social media users started criticizing the development model of the Uttar Pradesh government. One Amrish Giri wrote that this was the real development model of the Uttar Pradesh government. This was the Yogi model. People could see the development model of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. If such a thing happened in Delhi, then the BJP people would have been protesting on the roads. Now they won't protest because of the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh.In a similar incident, a Toto turned on a road in Varanasi on Wednesday. Sharing this incident on Twitter, a media platform wrote that this was the real condition of roads in Uttar Pradesh.On October 7, the Purvanchal Expressway was caved in near Haliyapur police station of Sultanpur district after heavy rains and waterlogging.According to the local media reports, some vehicles collided and a car fell into the hole. The local police reached the spot. No casualty has been reported. Sharing this incident on Twitter, journalist Priya Singh wrote that the Purvanchal Expressway collapsed and sank in the rain near the Halisapur police station area.The 341 km long Purvanchal Expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021. He landed on the expressway by an Indian Airforce C-130 Hercules plane.Narendra Modi said that it was a new era in Uttar Pradesh. Those who have any doubt about the capabilities of UP and its people should come to Sultanpur to witness their strength. Such a modern expressway has now come up where it was just a piece of land three to four years ago.