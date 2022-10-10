Puppet Masters
Enough is enough! Russian strikes a response to Ukrainian 'terrorism' — UPDATES
RT
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 11:27 UTC
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that any further Ukrainian "terrorist" assaults on Russian soil will be met with a significant military response. He was speaking after a wave of missiles struck Ukraine on Monday morning.
Putin confirmed that Russian troops carried out "massive strikes with long-range precision weapons on Ukrainian objects of energy, and military control and communications." The response came two days after an explosion damaged the strategic Crimean Bridge, for which officials in Kiev claimed responsibility.
"If there are further attempts to conduct terrorist attacks on our soil, Russia will respond firmly and on a scale corresponding to the threats created against Russia," Putin added.
Earlier in the day, multiple regions of Ukraine came under missile strikes, with at least 11 key infrastructure facilities damaged, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal. Putin stated that Russia was retaliating for a number of attempts to strike Russian infrastructure that have been attributed to Kiev.
Among other things, Ukraine has damaged high-voltage power lines that transmit electricity generated by the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, tried to sabotage the TurkStream natural gas pipeline, and was behind Saturday's explosion that damaged the Crimean Bridge, Putin stated.
"The Kiev regime has been using terrorist methods for a very long time," the Russian president said, citing targeted assassinations of public figures, the indiscriminate shelling of Donbass cities and of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant as examples of such actions.
"De facto, the Kiev regime has put itself on par with international terrorist groups, the most odious of them. Leaving such crimes without a response has become impossible," he stressed, before confirming that Russia had attacked Ukrainian infrastructure.
In addition to blaming Ukraine for the series of attacks on Russian infrastructure, Putin mentioned the disabling of the Nord Stream undersea pipelines. He said that Russia was being barred by European nations from investigating the sabotage and reiterated that "we all know well the ultimate beneficiary of that crime."
Putin made the remarks as he chaired a meeting of Russia's National Security Council.
The sabotage of the power lines connected to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant was reported in mid-August. According to Russia's security agency, the FSB, Ukrainian agents launched a series of attacks and took down six transmission towers, endangering power supply to the border Kursk Region and other parts of Russia.
The attempt to destroy Russian energy infrastructure used to supply hydrocarbons to Türkiye and southern Europe was reported by the FSB last month. Unlike with the incidents in Kursk Region, the would-be saboteur was captured and evidence was collected that the suspect was doing the bidding of Ukraine, according to law enforcement.
Saturday's explosion on the Crimean Bridge, a key link between the peninsula and mainland Russia, killed several civilians and partially collapsed the portion of the bridge used by vehicles. Aleksandr Bastrykin, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, reported to Putin on Sunday that Ukraine was behind the crime, with the Russian leader concurring that there was "no doubt" about it.
Reader Comments
President Lukashenko orders the hosting and deployment of “thousands” of Russian soldiers in response to ‘Western aggression’
He also claimed that Kiev is currently planning to carry out attacks against Belarus and is being pushed to do so by the West.
BELARUS must declare war upon Ukraine, the the nazi fuks amerikkkan cock suckers be surrounded on 3 fronts, easy duck shoot
“Kiev is not just discussing, but is planning an attack on the territory of Belarus. Of course, the Ukrainians absolutely don’t need this. Why would they open a second front on our southern borders? What for? This is complete madness from a military point of view,” Lukashenko said.
They are being pushed by their masters to start a war against Belarus to pull us into the conflict. To simultaneously deal with both Russia and Belarus,”
According to Lukashenko, Minsk has already been warned through “unofficial channels” that an attack on Belarus from the territory of Ukraine is imminent. He claims that Kiev is threatening to carry out a series of attacks on Belarus and has already amassed up to 15,000 troops near the border.
The Belarusian leader said that Kiev had threatened him with a “Crimean Bridge 2,” referring to the recent attack on the bridge connecting mainland Russia with the Crimean peninsula, blamed by Moscow on Ukrainian special services.
“My response to this was simple,” Lukashenko said.
“Tell the President of Ukraine, that tiny dick sucking drag queen fairy whinny fuck and other lunatics that the Crimean Bridge will seem like flowers to them if they touch even one meter of our territory with their filthy nazi mitten hands.”
you tell them sunshine, amerikkka and its drag queen military in skirts fake titiies and sissy personalities will incinerate where they stand!
woop woop..
[Link]
And what today might look like a furious revenge for a public humiliation might turn out to be a carefully planned preparation for a coming Russian offensive. The Russian government is not really know for irrational emotional acts.
Did we really elect those pathetic folks (i.e. do we deserve them) ? I'd say no ...
That was a good way to put it (on Putin's part I think). Leaves the other western side in a weaker position for propaganda. It is hard to take that statement and change it into: "Putin threatens nukes against Europe again"...or some other fear ratcheting nonsense response in the media.
Unlike the US, he seems to have the right country for retaliation strikes.Think again, who makes the decisions? Not Kiev, more likely London and Washington.
More here if you can be bothered to translate it from Czech (I'm not saying it must be true, but the evidence suggests it.. I hope the translator does its job well though): [Link]
It is true that this has been a slow walk into a "world war" Armageddon. The good news is that the Russians at least are not carpet bombing and killing massive amounts of civilians (yet). And false flags(like anything else) are fair game in war on both sides.
I personally would like to see Armageddon NOT happen. That would put an end "to the end of days" so to speak. It is the ultimate response to the build it back better crowd that wants to burn it all down and start over.
I not a fan of Putin but l'd kick arse if someone pissed on my bonfire and Putin is now flexing his muscles.
Comment: Ukraine realised this morning that Russia's patience has reached its limits as a powerful attack paralyzed Ukraine today.
UPDATE: The Russian strikes targeted at least 11 key infrastructure sites in 8 regions, interrupting or disabling water, power, and telecommunications. According to the Russian military, all intended targets were destroyed: Kiev reports at least 10 people were killed in the strikes. (They claim to have shot down 43 out of 83 missiles.)