The blast that damaged Russia's strategic Crimean Bridge and killed at least three people was orchestrated by Ukraine, the New York Times and Washington Post both reported on Saturday, citing sources.This claim was echoed by the Washington Post, which, citing a Ukrainian government official, also attributed the explosion to the country's special services.which, quoting a source in the country's security services, said that the intelligence agency, called the SBU, was behind the attack.An aide to President Vladimir Zelensky, Mikhail Podoliak, said thatadding that "everything illegal must be destroyed."Since Russia launched its military campaign in late February, Ukrainian officials have repeatedly promised to attack the bridge, which serves as a strategic link between Russia's Crimean peninsula and its Krasnodar Region.While the Kremlin did not directly accuse Kiev of staging the explosion, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated thatMeanwhile,Vladimir Konstantinov, the head of the republic's State Council, claimed thatThe powerful blast rocked the bridge early Saturday morning, causing a partial collapse of the road on the vehicle section, as well as a blaze on a parallel railway span where seven fuel tanks caught fire. According to Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee, the bridge was damaged by a truck that exploded while making its way across the bridge. The blast caused at least three deaths.