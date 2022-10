© Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty

UK businesses are collapsing at the fastest pace since the height of the global financial crisis as surging energy costs, weakening demand and rising borrowing costs drive thousands of companies out of business.There were, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The jump represents the most since the third quarter of 2009.Insolvencies slumped in 2020 as the government rolled out support to protect businesses during the pandemic , the ONS said.However, the number of failures has since spiked as companies grapple with fresh challenges even after lockdowns ended.also took their toll.While the squeeze on finances has hit all companies, construction, retail and accommodation and food services suffered the highest number of insolvencies in the first half of the year.Meanwhile, 30% of small firms with 10 to 49 employees said energy was their top worry.Of the respondents,, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent surge in gas prices.Meanwhile,in August.The government has outlined support to help firms and public sector bodies struggling with their energy bills . But, the scheme will run for only six months, unlike the two-year programme aimed at households