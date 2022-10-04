Earth Changes
Signs and Portents: Rare, two-headed turtle found alive in Thailand
"We encounter this very rarely. This is my first time encountering a two-headed turtle that is still alive," said a member of Lang Tengah Turtle Watch, according to Pen News (who posted video, below). Since 2016, the group has come across only a few double-headed hatchlings out of 88,719 eggs.
Each head reacts independently to outside stimuli, and so far, the right head is the more dominant sibling. The volunteers sent the turtles to a nearby Turtle Conservation group.
