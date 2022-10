Policy Trap

Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer whose service over a 20-plus-year career included tours of duty in the former Soviet Union implementing arms control agreements, serving on the staff of US Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf during the Gulf War and later as a chief weapons inspector with the UN in Iraq from 1991-98. The views expressed in this article are those of the author.

Taiwan and its Western partners, including the US and the EU, are discussing the possibility of imposing pre-emptive sanctions against China to deter any possible future invasion.As the US and China continue to engage in a test of wills regarding the future of Taiwan, the Taiwanese government is pulling out the stops to encourage its Western partners to pursue a policy of sanctions-based deterrence to forestall any future Chinese military aggression against the island nation. The US is considering implementing targeted sanctions against China to pre-empt an invasion of Taiwan, with the EU also reportedly considering the matter. Taipei recently hosted a diplomatic gathering in Washington, DC, where it lobbied 60 parliamentarians from Europe, Asia and Africa to pledge to adopt economic-based deterrence policies.While details remain thin on what proposed sanctions might involve, reports suggest they would build on existing restrictions on sensitive electronic technology such as computer chips and telecoms equipment, designed to impede the development and manufacture of advanced military systems. Also vague are specifics about how such sanctions would be triggered or enforced.By embracing a sanctions-based deterrence model against China, the US, EU and other nations sympathetic to Taiwan would run the risk of falling into a policy trap that would not only fail to achieve the desired outcome — deterrence — but could also accelerate any potential Chinese military action by furthering the notion of an independent Taiwan.The reality is that any Western policy seeking to alter Chinese behavior vis-à-vis Taiwan is doomed to fail.History is replete with examples where sanctions have not succeeded as a vehicle of deterrence or coercion — Iraq, Iran, North Korea and Russia, to name a few. The Russian case, in particular, should stand as a cautionary tale.Arguably, China has a similar advantage, through its better grasp of global supply-chain issues. To proceed down such a policy path would run the risk of China being able to turn sanctions into a weapon against those imposing them by disrupting supply chains already made fragile as a result of the global pandemic.For a sanctions-based deterrence model to be viable, the consequences of having sanctions imposed would have to outweigh the consequences of the desired behavioral alterations the sanctions are seeking to achieve.China has clearly articulated that it is willing to use force, if necessary, to achieve the reunification of Taiwan with China. Given the high threshold of national sacrifice involved in war, anyone embracing sanctions as deterrence would have to believe that Chinese posturing on Taiwan is little more than a bluff — and that when push comes to shove, China would not engage in direct military confrontation. Political reality does not support such a position.Moreover, any effort to pre-emptively sanction China would likely trigger countersanctions that, given the current vulnerable state of many Western economies, could have serious consequences for those initiating the sanctions. Pre-emptive sanctions would, simply put, be a self-defeating measure.In fact, the recent summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) showed that, if anything,One of the main attractions of the SCO is the protection it provides against Western-backed sanctions by providing an alternative economic system virtually impervious to US influence.However, it could be good news for a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan crisis, if it encourages countries to seek a more rational way forward that avoids a global economic crisis and the devastation of war.