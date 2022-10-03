A car is half swallowed by floodwaters.

A car is half swallowed by floodwaters.
One baby died and dozens of houses were crushed as rain water and mud gushed into Ky Son District in Nghe An Province early Sunday.

Rainfall measured at 115 millimeters caused streams to overflow and pour down Ta Ca Commune early Sunday.

Fifteen houses were swept away while others collapsed. A four-month old girl was knocked off her mother's arm. Only the mother survived.




Over 50 houses in Ta Ca were flooded and damaged in slushy onslaught.

Water started to recede at noon, leaving behind debris covered with rocks and clay.

Several other houses like the one above were filled with mud and wreckage deposited at their front doors.

Several other houses like the one above were filled with mud and wreckage deposited at their front doors.
A landslide of rocks and clay destroyed a road in Ta Ca and blocked rescue operations from reaching the commune.

A landslide of rocks and clay destroyed a road in Ta Ca and blocked rescue operations from reaching the commune.