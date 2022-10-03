Earth Changes
Flash flood ravages district in central Vietnam
VnExpress.net
Sun, 02 Oct 2022 12:05 UTC
Rainfall measured at 115 millimeters caused streams to overflow and pour down Ta Ca Commune early Sunday.
Fifteen houses were swept away while others collapsed. A four-month old girl was knocked off her mother's arm. Only the mother survived.
Over 50 houses in Ta Ca were flooded and damaged in slushy onslaught.
Water started to recede at noon, leaving behind debris covered with rocks and clay.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
The room being hung around with a collection of the portraits of remarkable men, among them were those of Bacon, Newton and Locke. Hamilton asked me who they were. I told him they were my trinity of the three greatest men the world had ever produced, naming them. He paused for some time: "The greatest man," said he, "that ever lived, was Julius Caesar."
~ Letter to Dr. Benjamin Rush
My Identity was used to claim UE payments in 2 other states...
Very ambitious parents, cutting their son's d**k off for him to finally qualify for the volleyball team :(
I was homeless at 17. I survived because 3 Iranians gave me food, clothing and I gave them my ear to their national history and their future!...
