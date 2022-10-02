Society's Child
London gold dealer runs out of bullion amidst shocks to UK economy
Bloomberg
Sat, 01 Oct 2022 15:29 UTC
As the UK currency slid to an all-time low early Monday, bullion priced in pounds climbed close to a record. That would typically encourage selling and deter buyers, but this time round the turmoil in British bond and currency markets increased the allure of the precious metal.
"Buying has increased exponentially," said Ash Kundra, who runs coin dealer J Blundell & Sons in London's historic Hatton Garden jewelry quarter. "I keep running out of coins, I keep running out of bars."
The rush for gold in the UK contrasts with the bearish sentiment that's seen dollar prices for the precious metal slump by more than 20% from a March peak, as the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening makes the non-interest-bearing asset less attractive. Still, bullion's status as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement is keeping demand from retail investors strong.
While the pound has recovered over the past few days, after the Bank of England was forced to intervene to prevent a bond market meltdown, the biggest set of unfunded tax cuts in half a century continues to reverberate.
At BullionVault, a UK-based brokerage, British users opened accounts to buy bullion at more than double the usual rate this week.
"We're seeing a lot of new UK interest," said Adrian Ash, head of research at the firm. "The interest rate and inflation crisis is global, but gold is saying that the UK has put itself right in the eye of the storm."
Still, Britain's gold bugs are unlikely to have much impact on global prices. UK consumers bought 15.5 tons in bars and coins last year, just over 1% of the global total, according to the World Gold Council.
Even before the government's fiscal policy bombshell, the anxieties generated by soaring energy bills, food inflation and higher mortgage rates were pushing more Britons to leverage their gold.
"We anticipate we will continue to see an upward trend in people using gold as loan collateral in the coming months whilst this period of extreme uncertainty exists," said Jim Tannahill, managing director of London-based pawnbroker, Suttons and Robertsons. Over the past few weeks, he has seen a 40% increase customers seeking to borrow against their gold collections.
Comment: Contrary to some of the speculation above, clearly there is a lot more going on to the regional and Western economies than just the UK governments recent budget announcements:
- Credit Suisse at 'critical moment' as stock prices crash below levels seen during 2008 financial crisis
- 'Chaotic market breakdown' looms as Federal Reserve split over rate hike
- China orders state banks to get ready for largest dollar dump in 30 years - Reuters
Reader Comments
Well, let the destruction be mathematical constructs versus human bodies, and then, let the chips fall where they will.
Having insurance for this sort of thing is very important, but insurance not via paper constructs destined for failure; rather, insurance in possessing both certain physical items with inherent value and insurance from the standpoint of mentally being prepared to do what it takes for survival.
So, I honestly suggest folks acquire a modest amount of physical currency in the event the insurance gets tripped.....other items and basic supplies make sense as well and most important of all - get to know your neighbors because you might need to help each out if the power goes dead.
Best to you,
BK
If I was a country, I'd be buying these metals for good reserve - as an individual it is advisable to have currency of this nature as sort of an "insurance" in the event the derivatives finally explode upon the financial scene as they are so triggered to do just now seems.
[Link] - gold 1 gram
[Link] - silver one troy ounce
Now notice the discrepancy in the coin prices versus the current "spot" value.(particularly for silver)...the "spot" value is really more of a paper exercise than anything fundamental and the derivatives are wrapped up in this and those who have been shorting gold and silver contracts via fiscal maneuvering - they are fixing to be in big trouble is what I think.
Get em while they are still cheap and you can and I notice that versus just a few weeks ago, the price of the coin seems to have gone up while at the same time the "spot" price has gone down. Suggest there is a "disconnect" somewhere and I still don't really know why the US equivalent liberty coin of 1 troy silver ounce is priced presently so much higher - something ain't adding up somewhere you want my opinion. It is not independent of pent up derivative fiscal shenanigans.