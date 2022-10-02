When the pound slumped as Kwasi Kwarteng presented his mini-budget, some Britons rushed to the safety of a haven that's recently lost its luster: gold.increased the allure of the precious metal.said Ash Kundra, who runs coin dealer J Blundell & Sons in London's historic Hatton Garden jewelry quarter.The rush for gold in the UK contrasts with the bearish sentiment that's seen dollar prices for the precious metal slump by more than 20% from a March peak, as the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening makes the non-interest-bearing asset less attractive. Still, bullion's status as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement is keeping demand from retail investors strong.While, the biggest set of unfunded tax cuts in half a century continues to reverberate.At BullionVault, a UK-based brokerage, British users opened accounts to buy bullion at more than double the usual rate this week."We're seeing a lot of new UK interest," said Adrian Ash, head of research at the firm.Still, Britain's gold bugs are unlikely to have much impact on global prices. UK consumers bought 15.5 tons in bars and coins last year, just over 1% of the global total, according to the World Gold Council.Even before the government's fiscal policy bombshell, the anxieties generated bywere pushing more Britons to leverage their gold."We anticipate we will continue to see an upward trend in people using gold as loan collateral in the coming months whilst this period of extreme uncertainty exists," said Jim Tannahill, managing director of London-based pawnbroker, Suttons and Robertsons.