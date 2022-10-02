Credit Suisse
© Keystone / Michael Buholzer
FILE PHOTO
Credit Suisse Group AG's Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner said the bank is at a "critical moment" as it prepares for its latest overhaul, while stressing the bank's strength.

In the second carefully-worded memo sent to reassure staff in as many weeks, Koerner told employees not to confuse the "day-to-day" stock price performance with the Swiss firm's "strong capital base and liquidity position." The shares are hovering near a record low.