1 Russia will never betray those who trust it

2 Russia is open to talks with Kiev

3 West seeks to impose tax on humanity

4 Western 'rules-based' order is a lie

5 Neo-liberalism is the new totalitarianism

6 Global transformations are coming

Moscow will oppose the neocolonialist hegemony of its opponents, the Russian president saidAmong other things, the president commented on the future of the four regions within Russia, potential talks with Kiev, and the continued neocolonialist policy of the US and its allies, which he says is at the root of many modern crises.The people of Donbass and those living in the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye "undoubtly" had a right to self-determination guaranteed by the UN Charter, Putin said, adding that they "had their say." Russia will never betray their choice, the president stated, adding that "we will defend our land with all the forces and resources we have."Putin also vowed to"Together we will make sure that citizens in the new regions can feel the support of all the people of Russia, of the entire nation, all ... regions of our vast Motherland.," he said."We are ready for this," he said.Moreover, Moscow"the choice of the people in Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson," Putin maintained, adding thatHe also urged Kiev to treat this choice with respect, calling it "the only way to peace."The Russian leader accused the West ofThe West will do anything to keep its "neo-colonial system," he added, denouncing it as an attempt to collect "an actual tribute from humanity."Western aspirations for continued hegemony are the reason for a global "de-sovereignization" campaign, Putin stated, adding that this involves Western nations turning all other countries around the world into their "vassals" through either coercion or bribery."This explains their aggression towards independent states, traditional values and authentic cultures," the Russian president said, adding that the West seeks to disrupt international and integrational processes it is unable to control.Putin said. Western leaders act on the basis of "double standards, or even triple standards" and change these rules when it suits their interests, he added.It was the West that first violated the principle of border inviolability and then usurped the right to decide which peoples deserve the right to self-determination and which do not, the Russian leader maintained.He alsoby unilaterally withdrawing from theback in 2002 and thein 2019. Western promisesurther to the east turned out to be "dirty deception" as well, he added.The Western nations divide the world into their "vassals" and those they call a "rogue country" or "authoritarian regime," Putin said, adding that theirThe West is still convinced that its "neoliberal culture is an indisputable model for the entire world to follow," Putin said,The Russian leader also denounced 'Russophobia' as an example of such a racist attitude."Western countries have been saying for centuries that they bring freedom and democracy to other nations. Nothing could be further from the truth.Putin said.The world has enteredPutin believes. New centers of power and development that represent the majority of the international community are forming. They are not only ready to openly speak about their interests but to defend them as well, he said.the Russian president said. Russia is now fighting for a "just and free" way forward that will leave "dictate and despotism in the past," he added.