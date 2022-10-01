nnnnnnnn
Very strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake at 10 km depth

Date & time Oct 1, 2022 01:18:53 UTC
Local time at epicenter Friday, Sep 30, 2022 at 11:18 pm (GMT -2)
Status Confirmed
Magnitude 6
Depth 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude 53.7113°N / 35.5271°W