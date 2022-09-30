Civil Protection in Barquisimeto, Lara state, reported that the rains recorded during the afternoon of Tuesday, September 27, caused flooded roads, power failures and fallen trees to be recorded in several areas of the region.The governor of the entity, Adolfo Pereira, offered on Tuesday a first report on the effects of the rains in the region.The authority pointed out that the rain caused at least six trees to collapse on Rotary Avenue. In total, at least 25 fallen trees are counted in various sectors. He explained that crews from the Iribarren fire department are attending to the situation.(Google translation)