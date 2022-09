The United States will provide an additional $1.1 billion in military aid to Ukraine,, the White House announced on September 28.The package is aimed at helping Ukraine secure its longer-term defense needs under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which funds the purchase of weapons and equipment. This meansMost of the other military aid packages announced by the United States have thus far used Pentagon drawdown authority to provide weapons more immediately.as they continue to battle the invading Russian Army, the Pentagon said in a statement The package includes funding for, which are used to counter drones.The Pentagon and Ukrainian military leaders say HIMARS have been key to Ukraine's recent battlefield successes. Titan systems will be deployed against Iranian-made drones that Russian forces have started to use to target Ukrainian forces.The announcement came after what Western countries say were "sham" referendums held in parts of Russian-occupied Ukraine on joining Russia."We will not be deterred from supporting Ukraine, we will continue to stand with the Ukrainian people, and provide them with the security assistance they need to defend themselves, for as long as it takes," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.The United States has now committed approximately $16.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since January 2021.