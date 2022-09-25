Road users are advised to be cautious driving along Jalan Kepong heading to Sg Buloh after a van fell into a sinkhole around 6am today.The van driver told The Star that he only realised what had happened when the back of the vehicle was sinking into the hole.Eventually, the van was stuck, and water was flowing out of the sinkhole.The van was removed safely at 9.15am with the help of another van and an excavator.Meanwhile, Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng said police closed the road and diverted traffic."Police, Fire and Rescue Department, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and Air Selangor were quick to respond, and their officers were on site to look into the situation."