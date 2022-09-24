© Thierry Monasse / Getty Images



The bloc's joint figurehead claims Moscow is presiding over an economy in 'tatters,' but we have heard that before.European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has, as could be expected, called for new sanctions against Russia in connection with the forthcoming referendums in Donbass and two regions of Ukraine. These concern the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics - which have been de-facto self-governing since 2014 - and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.Let's allow ourselves to argue a little with Ms. von der Leyen.Apparently, Ms. von der Leyen links effectiveness to the amount of pain inflicted. In other words, she believes that the greater it is, the better.There are problems here, too. The damage is indeed large. But we are not just sitting still and feeling sorry for ourselves. We are adapting very energetically.Now, you can criticize Russia's domestic financial policy and question import substitution as much as you like. And they will not, of course, make 'everything as it was.'Of course, we have already heard the words "the Russian economy is in tatters," from US President Barack Obama.That was in 2015. Seven years ago.The effectiveness of the measures can also be evaluated in terms of their impact on business behavior.There are indeed effects here. Hundreds of Western companies have left Russia, incurring losses, for themselves, and losing their market share.We ourselves, of course, can hardly be complacent. The problems we face are numerous, and, most of them have to be dealt with by fire-fighting.Right now, we are waiting for a new package of sanctions from the EU and others Western actors.Let's see what they come up with.Ivan Timofeev, Valdai Club Programme Director & one of Russia's leading foreign policy experts.