Hungary's prime minister says the EU's response to Moscow was a miscalculation and has severely backfiredEU sanctions against Russia were "miscalculated" and could destroy Europe's economy, unless Brussels changes its stance, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a radio interview on Friday.Orban, an outspoken critic of the EU's policy on Russia, stated.He said that while Ukraine needs help, the bloc's leaders should change their strategy regarding Russia.He added that the sanctions have failed to destabilize Russia's economy and haven't forced Moscow to stop the military operation. He went on to say, they have instead caused widespread damage to the EU's own economic stability.the Hungarian leader stated.Orban warned of an imminent recession in the EU as a result of its anti-Russia policy back in May, when he said that the current energy crisis, along with interest rate hikes in the US "have jointly brought about the era of high inflation," which "will bring about the era of recession."Two months later, however, he seems to have even deeper doubts about the future of the the bloc's economy.Orban warned.